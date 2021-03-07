Mundi Movie 2021 Cast, Trailer, Songs, BGM, Release Date

Muddy is an upcoming sports drama starring Yuvan And Ridhan Krishna In the lead roles. Dr. India’s first off-road mud race movie was released under the banner of PK7 Creations, directed by Prabhabal. Mudi is a Pan India film that will release in many languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. KGF celebrity Ravi Basroor has composed the music for the film. The bgm music of Muddy Trailer has gone viral and netizens have started downloading Mudji BGM mp3 for free ringtones.
According to the makers, the Muddy film is a combination of revenge, action, thrill, thriller, family, drama and humor. One of the most interesting news was the mud racing and the stunts were actually filmed by the cast without any dupatta or green / blue screen.
The team has captured adventure and interesting locations that have not been featured in films till date. A real mud racing event with modified vehicles was also held for several days.
Sloppy movie full details
See cast and crew details of Muddy TMT,
|The director
|Pragabhal
|Producers
|Prema Krishnadas
|The landscape
|Pragabhal
|The style
|Sports adventure
|story
|Pragabhal
|cast
|Yuvan and Ridhan Krishna
|music
|Ravi Basur
|Cinema
|KG Ratheesh
|Editor
|San lokesh
|Construction organization
|Pk 7 creations
|Date of publication
|2021
|Language: Hindi
|Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada
Cast a dirty film
See the cast list of the entire Muddy movie, here
- Yuvan
- Ridhan Krishna
- Suresh Anusha
- Renji Panikkar
- Haresh Perdi
- IM Vijayan
- Amith nair
- Sunil Sukhada
- Guinness Hand
- Shobha Mohan
- Sunil sugutha
- Kottayam Ramesh
- Ajit Koshi
- Jo hahary
- Roshan Chandra
- Binesh Bastin
- Abu Valayakulam
- Molly Kannamali
- Shivdas Mattanur
- Contact Facebook Harish Pengan
Dirty songs
All the songs and background music were composed by Ravi Basroor. The music is blended and mastered with Ravi Basar Sangeet (RBM) and Movies Basur. Nandhu Jammu & Team is responsible for the sound effects department. Download sloppy movie songs, bgm, theme music from official audio streaming websites and apps.
Some of the related searches are Muddy Malayalam Movie Songs, Muddy BGM Download, Muddy Theme, Muddy Tamil Movie, Muddy Hindi Movie and many more.
Sloppy movie trailer
Watch the full video of the movie Muddy here