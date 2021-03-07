Mundi Movie 2021 Cast, Trailer, Songs, BGM, Release Date

Muddy is an upcoming sports drama starring Yuvan And Ridhan Krishna In the lead roles. Dr. India’s first off-road mud race movie was released under the banner of PK7 Creations, directed by Prabhabal. Mudi is a Pan India film that will release in many languages ​​including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. KGF celebrity Ravi Basroor has composed the music for the film. The bgm music of Muddy Trailer has gone viral and netizens have started downloading Mudji BGM mp3 for free ringtones.

On the grand finale of the hit TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, politician-turned-politician Kamal Haasan launched his new clothing company ‘KH House of Khaddar’. He said that he received a spark for the idea during his recent election campaign, especially after meeting with the weavers of Kanchipuram. After seeing his difficulties, especially after the lockdown, the actor decided to start a Khadi brand company with several international designers and promote hand-woven products. Indian fashion costume designer Amrit Ram is also part of the team. KH HOUSE OF KHADDAR has been officially announced on the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

According to the makers, the Muddy film is a combination of revenge, action, thrill, thriller, family, drama and humor. One of the most interesting news was the mud racing and the stunts were actually filmed by the cast without any dupatta or green / blue screen.

The team has captured adventure and interesting locations that have not been featured in films till date. A real mud racing event with modified vehicles was also held for several days.

Sloppy movie full details



See cast and crew details of Muddy TMT,

The director Pragabhal

E Producers Prema Krishnadas The landscape Pragabhal The style Sports adventure story Pragabhal cast Yuvan and Ridhan Krishna music Ravi Basur Cinema KG Ratheesh Editor San lokesh Construction organization Pk 7 creations Date of publication 2021 Language: Hindi Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada

Cast a dirty film



See the cast list of the entire Muddy movie, here

Yuvan

Ridhan Krishna

Suresh Anusha

Renji Panikkar

Haresh Perdi

IM Vijayan

Amith nair

Sunil Sukhada

Guinness Hand

Shobha Mohan

Sunil sugutha

Kottayam Ramesh

Ajit Koshi

Jo hahary

Roshan Chandra

Binesh Bastin

Abu Valayakulam

Molly Kannamali

Shivdas Mattanur

Contact Facebook Harish Pengan

Dirty songs



All the songs and background music were composed by Ravi Basroor. The music is blended and mastered with Ravi Basar Sangeet (RBM) and Movies Basur. Nandhu Jammu & Team is responsible for the sound effects department. Download sloppy movie songs, bgm, theme music from official audio streaming websites and apps.

Some of the related searches are Muddy Malayalam Movie Songs, Muddy BGM Download, Muddy Theme, Muddy Tamil Movie, Muddy Hindi Movie and many more.

Sloppy movie trailer



Watch the full video of the movie Muddy here