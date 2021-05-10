Munmun Dutta from Taarak Mehta issues an apology for her ‘bhangi’ comment

Munmun Dutta, who is known for essaying the role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently landed in trouble after she used the word ‘bhangi’ in her recent YouTube video. In her video, she is seen saying that she used lip tint on her cheeks so that she looks good and not like a ‘bhangi’.

Munmum realized her mistake after many raised their voice. She then deleted the offensive bit. She has also issued an apology on all her social media platforms for using the term.

She wrote, “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings.”

“Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation.”

She concluded, “I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word.”