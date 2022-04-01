Munster and Leinster call for the big guns for Derby clash

Munster and Leinster have called up 11 of Ireland’s Six Nations squad to start in a United Rugby Championship clash at Thomond Park on Saturday.At 7 pm, RT . live on,

A week before their Champions Cup round-of-16 matches against Exeter and Connacht, the head coaches are loaded for their first meeting in nearly a year.

As part of nine changes to the squad that took on Benetton last Friday, Johan van Gran has recalled half-backs Connor Murray and Joey Carberry, and team captain Peter O’Mahony.

However, the hosts will be without Tadhag Berane, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Conway and Simon Zebow due to injury.

