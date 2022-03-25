Munster Rugby | Report | Big Bonus-Point Win For Munster Over Benetton

Six-Try Munster made a winning comeback with a bonus-point win over Benetton in front of vocal home support at Musgrave Park on Friday night at the URC.

Matt Gallagher, Craig Casey, Simon Zebo, Gavin Combs and Jack O’Sullivan all take 100% off the tee with Ben Healy for Munster.

The win moves Munster to third place ahead of the weekend’s other URC action.

The hosts took a narrow lead of 17-10 at the interval but came out strong at the start of the second half to earn bonus points by the 65th minute.

A last minute change before kick-off saw Jean Klein leave the team with a leg strain. Gavin Combs moved to the second line as Academy back-row Alex Kendelen came straight to No. 8 in the starting XV.

Benetton played with great intent throughout the match…