LATEST

Munster Rugby | Report | Big Bonus-Point Win For Munster Over Benetton

Posted on
Munster Rugby | Report | Big Bonus-Point Win For Munster Over Benetton

Six-Try Munster made a winning comeback with a bonus-point win over Benetton in front of vocal home support at Musgrave Park on Friday night at the URC.

Matt Gallagher, Craig Casey, Simon Zebo, Gavin Combs and Jack O’Sullivan all take 100% off the tee with Ben Healy for Munster.

The win moves Munster to third place ahead of the weekend’s other URC action.

The hosts took a narrow lead of 17-10 at the interval but came out strong at the start of the second half to earn bonus points by the 65th minute.

A last minute change before kick-off saw Jean Klein leave the team with a leg strain. Gavin Combs moved to the second line as Academy back-row Alex Kendelen came straight to No. 8 in the starting XV.

Benetton played with great intent throughout the match…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
481
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
437
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top