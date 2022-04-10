Munster Rugby | report | Take profit 13-8 to Exeter Thomond

Munster and Exeter Chiefs have been set up for a massive Champions Cup round of 16 second leg at Thomond Park on Saturday after an epic encounter at Sandy Park.

Exeter will take a five-point advantage after securing a 13-8 win in the first leg on Saturday afternoon.

Shane Daly, a late addition to the team after Simon Zebo was ruled out due to illness, made his first Champions Cup attempt by Ben Healy hitting a penalty.

The score was 10–0 in favor of Exeter at half-time with a superb Munster defence, preventing the scoreline from becoming even more one-sided.

The province was better after being reduced to 13 men with Exeter at one stage in a topsy-turvy encounter.

It was the turn of Exeter’s defense to thwart Munster…