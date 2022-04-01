Munster Rugby | team name

The Munster team is named for Saturday’s URC Interpro derby against Leinster at Thomond Park (7pm).

Find out everything you need to know before playing Here buy more match tickets Here,

Gavin Combs, who this week signed a new contract until 2025, starts at number 8 in his 50th appearance for Munster.

Peter O’Mahony returned as one of nine changes to captain the team, which scored a bonus-point win over Benetton at Musgrave Park last week.

Fellow Ireland internationals Joy Carberry and Conor Murray also make it to the starting XV alongside Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Chris Kloet, Jason Jenkins, Jeremy Loffman and Niall Scannell.

Replacements Thomas Ahern and Keith Earles are both ready for their first…