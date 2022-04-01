Munster v Leinster team announces strong sides named LIVE

Munster and Leinster will meet this weekend in a mouth-watering URC clash as old rivals face off again.

Leinster top the table with 11 wins and 55 points and although Münster are third, a win would shake the URC table.

Sandwiched between the two teams is Ulster and losing to Leinster will accelerate the title race between the three teams.

Both sides will be prepared for a gritty encounter that will sharpen knives ahead of their respective Heineken Champions Cup quarterfinal clash, with Leinster facing Connacht and Munster going up against Exeter.

The game will take place on Saturday at 7PM at Thomond Park and will be shown live on RT and Premiere Sports.

Irish Mirror will also do live blogging for those who can’t get on TV.

And both sides…