Munster and Leinster meet in front of a crowd this evening for the first time since December of 2019.

The United Rugby Championship derby has already been rescheduled twice.

Both provinces welcome a host of internationals, and kick-off is at 7 p.m. at Thomond Park.

Connacht are looking for a first win in three games as they play Benetton at Treviso from noon.

and Ian Henderson captains the Ulster team playing Vodacom Bulls in Loftus Werfeld from 1.