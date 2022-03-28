Murakami adaptation by rising indie star wins Oscar

TOKYO (AFP) – Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car” isn’t your average street movie, but instead takes viewers on a poignant three-hour journey into the psyche of two characters haunted by the past.

The Japanese arthouse film, based on a short story of the same name by Haruki Murakami, won the Oscar for best international film on Sunday, crowning a series of top accolades and reviews.

It also earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Director for Hamaguchi.

In a brief speech, Hamaguchi thanked the Academy—and played almost from the stage before saying “just a moment”—and continuing to thank both the actors in attendance and those who couldn’t.