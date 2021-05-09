Murattu Singles Grand Finale Episode 9th May 2021 Winner Name Five Finalists Runner Ups







The popular reality show of Vijay TV Murattu Singles has reached its final stage. Yes, the show will telecast its Grand Finale episode on 9th May 2021. It is certainly the most anticipated finale of any weekend show considering so many celebrity faces are associated with it. The official handle of the channel has given a confirmation about the final episode commencement. It has been providing entertainment to mass people for more than four months. Now, the fans who have made this show a part of their lives will surely miss the telecast of its new episodes.

The show had begun with a total of 10 bachelors who participated to change their status from single to committed. They were fighting for the coveted title and were participating in plenty of challenges and tasks. It was all to become the most eligible bachelor and in the end, impressing the female judges. Though, in the Grand Finale, only five contestants reached. They defeated the rest of the participants and secured their positions in the finals.

So the five finalists who will compete against one another for the last time are Kutty Gopi, Sam Vishal, Eniyan, VJ Vijay, Silmisam Shivan. These finalists will get a final chance to prove themselves and to win the glittering trophy after the end of today’s episode. Just like every finale, this one will also feature some popular personalities coming on the stage to give special performances. They will grace the special episode and provide a heavy dose of entertainment to the viewers.

It is going to be a glittering episode with the participants also performing one last time with another. They all have only one dream and that is to win the title and emerge out as the winner of this very popular show. The challenges that were given to the participants during the show included some intelligence tasks, tasks based on love quotients and entertaining and fun challenges. Well, in this episode Samyuktha will arrive on Murattu Singles as the special judge and will give judgement.

Besides her, Pugzah who was seen in Cok With Comali will also appear as the special personality to participate in the show. Other participants like Pavithra, Nisha and Darsha will also appear today in the Grand Finale of Murattu Singles. The winner and runner ups are yet to be announced. Watch the show on Vijay TV at 1:30 PM. As per sources, Sam Vishal would become the title winner of Murattu Singles while Engiyan would be the runner up.