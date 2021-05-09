ENTERTAINMENT

Murattu Singles Winner Name Grand Finale 9th May 2021 Results Runner-Up Prize Money

Murattu Singles Winner Name

If we talk about the fun reality show then only one name is coming in front which is Murattu Singles. The show is not getting a very huge platform to entertain the audience and also this is the reason many people can’t even know about the show. But, it is airing on Star Vijay which is already very popular for showing very brilliant content to the viewers who want to watch something interesting. The show starts with ten contestants who participate in the show to win the title of the reality show. The reality show will be going to air every Sunday at 1:30 PM.

Recently, the show gets its top 5 contestants who will be competing with each other for the grand finale. The names of the contestants who will be going to give their fabulous and amusing performance in the upcoming episodes of the reality show. All the contestants promise to the viewers to always give the mesmerizing performance on the stage to make unforgettable funny moments in the beautiful journey of the show.

  • Kutty gopi
  • VJ Vijay
  • Sam Vishal
  • Silmisam shiva
  • Person

The show will be going to introduce many brilliant episodes that provide you something interest and unique. The contestants of the show have to face IQ, EQ, and LQ challenges which will be going to become tougher in the remaining journey. There are Intelligent quotient, Entertainment quotient & Love quotient standing for the short forms. In the show, all the contestants have to appear with their perfect performance in best love proposals, dance acts, emotional moments and so many other tasks. If we talk about the judging panel then Yashika Anand, Abhirami, Gabriella, Sreenidhi & Jacqueline very well handling the judgement section of the reality show.

Apart from this, to maintain the energy level among viewers and fans the hosts of the show Priyanka Deshpande and Ma Ka Pa Anand always presenting something unique and amusing. So, tonight is the grand finale of the show which will be going to air on Star Vijay. The channel also prepares a very big stage for the biggest event of the year. Murattu Singles Grand Finale will be going to entertain all the people across the country. You just need to stay on the channel to watch the complete episode of the funniest reality show. The name of the winner who wins the title of the reality show is Samvishal who holds the shining and golden trophy of the show.

Related Items:

Most Popular

69
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
20
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
18
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top