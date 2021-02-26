Murder attempt on actress Mr. Sudha? – TheMiracleTech

Tollywood actress Shree Sudha has been in the news for her alleged live-in relationship with cinematographer Shyam K Naidu. On Thursday, he filed a complaint in Vijayawada claiming that he was tried for murder.

Going into details, some miscreants had hit Mr. Sudha’s car from behind while she was traveling through Kanaka Durga lover. She survived the accident with minor injuries but in a short time the crooks fled the spot.

Suspecting that it was an assassination attempt on him, Mr. Sudha lodged a complaint at the One-Town Police Station in Vijayawada. To the police, he told that he suspected that it was Shyam’s act and said that he would have hired the goons to take revenge. The police have launched an investigation on the basis of the complaint.

