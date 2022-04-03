Murder investigation after man shot dead in Dublin

Gardai has opened a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in Dublin.

The body of the 29-year-old was found on Deanstown Avenue in Finglas around 4.30 am today.

The victim is known to have been involved in organized crime and an ongoing feud between two gangs in Finglas over control of the drug trade.

He was close at first, but fell in with a prominent Finglas criminal whose drugs operation was based in a house confiscated by Gardai and Dublin City Council in February.

Gardai is trying to establish the man’s final movements and contacts and has appointed a family liaison officer.

They are investigating a number of shootings in recent weeks as part of an ongoing feud at Finglas, including a gun attack on Friday night near the victim…