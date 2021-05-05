ENTERTAINMENT

Murder Meri Jaan (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Murder Meri Jaan (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Murder Meri Jaan (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Murder Meri Jaan (Disney+ Hotstar Quix): Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More

Murder Meri Jaan is an Indian mini web series. The series stars Tanuj Virwani and Barkha Singh. It is made under the banner of Two Nice Men Mediaworks and produced by Harjeet Chhabra. The story of this series basically revolves around ACP Aditya, who marries a Con Bride Sonal Arora and finds himself implicated in an unsolicited marriage. Meanwhile, he is also stuck in solving a murder mystery. How can Aditya solve both Looteri Dulhan and murder mysteries in this odd situation?

Title Murder meri jaan
Main Cast Tanuj Virwani
Barkha Singh
Genre Crime, Thriller
Director Not Available
Producer Harjeet chhabra
Story and Screenplay Nisheeth neelkanth
Editor Not Available
DoP Not Available
Production House Two Nice Men Mediaworks

Cast

The complete cast of web series Murder meri jaan :

Tanuj Virwani

As : ACP Aditya

Barkha Singh

As : Sonal Arora

Sharat End

Deepika Amin

Release

Murder Meri Jaan will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 7 May 2021. The show will air everyday and it’s 10-15 minutes long. Other details related to the show are given below.

Available On Disney+ Hotstar Quix
Total Episode Not Available
Running Time 10-15 Minutes
Released Date 7 May 2021
Language Hindi
Subtitle English
Country India

Trailer

Disney+ Hotstar Quix Presents Murder Meri Jaan | Trailer | Stream From 7th May

If you have more details about the web series Murder meri jaan, then please comment below down we try to update it within an hour

Related Items:

Most Popular

28
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
7
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top