Murder Meri Jaan (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Murder Meri Jaan is an Indian mini web series. The series stars Tanuj Virwani and Barkha Singh. It is made under the banner of Two Nice Men Mediaworks and produced by Harjeet Chhabra. The story of this series basically revolves around ACP Aditya, who marries a Con Bride Sonal Arora and finds himself implicated in an unsolicited marriage. Meanwhile, he is also stuck in solving a murder mystery. How can Aditya solve both Looteri Dulhan and murder mysteries in this odd situation?

Tanuj Virwani

Barkha Singh

Sharat End

Deepika Amin

Murder Meri Jaan will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 7 May 2021. The show will air everyday and it’s 10-15 minutes long. Other details related to the show are given below.

Available On Disney+ Hotstar Quix Total Episode Not Available Running Time 10-15 Minutes Released Date 7 May 2021 Language Hindi Subtitle English Country India

