Murder Meri Jaan (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Murder Meri Jaan is an Indian mini web series. The series stars Tanuj Virwani and Barkha Singh. It is made under the banner of Two Nice Men Mediaworks and produced by Harjeet Chhabra. The story of this series basically revolves around ACP Aditya, who marries a Con Bride Sonal Arora and finds himself implicated in an unsolicited marriage. Meanwhile, he is also stuck in solving a murder mystery. How can Aditya solve both Looteri Dulhan and murder mysteries in this odd situation?
|Title
|Murder meri jaan
|Main Cast
|Tanuj Virwani
Barkha Singh
|Genre
|Crime, Thriller
|Director
|Not Available
|Producer
|Harjeet chhabra
|Story and Screenplay
|Nisheeth neelkanth
|Editor
|Not Available
|DoP
|Not Available
|Production House
|Two Nice Men Mediaworks
Cast
The complete cast of web series Murder meri jaan :
Tanuj Virwani
As : ACP Aditya
Barkha Singh
As : Sonal Arora
Sharat End
Deepika Amin
Release
Murder Meri Jaan will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 7 May 2021. The show will air everyday and it’s 10-15 minutes long. Other details related to the show are given below.
|Available On
|Disney+ Hotstar Quix
|Total Episode
|Not Available
|Running Time
|10-15 Minutes
|Released Date
|7 May 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Country
|India
Trailer
