Murray State vs. SE Missouri State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Murray State Raiders vs. SE Missouri State Redhawks Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Murray State vs. SE Missouri State Broadcasting

Date: Sunday, March 7
Game Time: 3:00 ET
Venue: Hoke Stadium, Cape Girdau, Mo
Network: ESPN +

Murray State (1-0) vs. SE Missouri State (1-0) Game Preview

Why would my kingdom win

The Racers were able to get by a good UT Martin team 14-10 last week, and they did so even though they had offense days.

QB Preston Rice is a lot better than 9-22, but he was able to connect with some good deep plays, like DeKuan Dallas’ 83-yard score in the first quarter – and the D did the rest.

UT Martin has an offense, and was converted three times and held it to just 213 yards. SE Missouri State dominates its opener, but Murray State is not Eastern Illinois.

Why SE will win Missouri State

The Redbirds won 47-7 on the road after gaining 474 yards of total offense to force four takeaways. Andrew Bunch was superb, throwing for 302 yards and a touchdown in a clean performance, and Zion Custis and Geno Hayes each ran to balance things out for two scores.

The offensive line didn’t push too much, but it didn’t make any difference – it was a stormy win that ended by halftime. There may be a solid D in the Morena state, but it has to be proved that if the SMO heats up quickly it can sustain it.

What is going to happen

SE Missouri has more pop in the state.

One of the stars of OVC this year, it will be more spectacular and Murray State will be more solid. As long as the Redbirds don’t start converting it into bunches, they won’t have a problem.

Murray State vs. SE Missouri State Prediction, Line

SE Missouri State 34, Morena State 16
Row: SE Missouri State-12, O / U: 48.5

Must see rating: 3

5: Beavis and Butt-head making a film
1: Tom and Jerry

