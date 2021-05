Murungakkai Chips Movie: Murungakkai Chips is an upcoming Tamil movie starring K Bhagyaraj, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Athulya Ravi in the lead characters. Directed by Srijar, the film has Dharan Kumar‘s music and Ramesh Chakravarthy’s DOP. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Manobala, Reshma Pasupuleti, Madhumitha in the supporting roles. Murungakkai Chips was bankrolled by Ravindar Chandrasekaran under Libra Productions banner.