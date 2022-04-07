Music festival founder Kane West dies at 64

Kane West, the founder of one of Australia’s most popular music festivals, has died at the age of 64.
In a statement, West’s family confirmed that the producer and promoter of the Big Day Out celebration died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday morning.
“We bring the unfortunate news that Kane West; a father, husband, mentor and above all a legend, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of 7 April 2022,” the statement read.
“Our family will appreciate the respect and privacy during this difficult time. Ken was big and noisy in life, but passed quietly and peacefully. ,
Under West and business partner Viv Lige, Big Day Out toured Australia and New Zealand from 1992 to 2014, attracting international artists such as…
