Music festival founder Kane West dies at 64

Kane West, the founder of one of Australia’s most popular music festivals, has died at the age of 64.

In a statement, West’s family confirmed that the producer and promoter of the Big Day Out celebration died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday morning.

Kane West, founder and promoter of Big Day Out.

“We bring the unfortunate news that Kane West; a father, husband, mentor and above all a legend, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of 7 April 2022,” the statement read.

“Our family will appreciate the respect and privacy during this difficult time. Ken was big and noisy in life, but passed quietly and peacefully. ,