Music legend Boris Brough has been killed in a hit-and-run. News

Sad news spread across the country this afternoon that one of Canada’s – and indeed one of the world’s – musical treasures, Boris Brough had been killed in a hit-and-run in Hamilton. I first met him when I took lessons at the McGill Conservatory, where his father founded the Alexander McGill Chamber Orchestra.

Boris Brough was the founder and artistic director of the National Academy Orchestra of Canada and the Brough Music Festival, both based in Hamilton. He was award laureate, founding music director and conductor of the New West Symphony in Los Angeles, and artistic director and director of the Orchester Classic de Montréal (formerly the McGill Chamber…