Musician Cody Ackland pleads guilty to the murder of Bobby-Anne MacLeod at Plymouth Crown Court

The 24-year-old musician has pleaded guilty to the murder of 18-year-old student Bobby-Anne McLeod who went missing last year.

Cody Ackland filed the petition during a hearing at Plymouth Crown Court this morning.

Auckland spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and to admit to having killed the teenager between 19 and 23 November.

Student Miss McLeod was last seen waiting at the bus stop when she left for a visit to friends in Plymouth on the evening of November 20 last year.

Police search the hill by Sheepstore Road bus stop in Plymouth on 25 November 2021 (Photo: Finbar Webster/Getty Images)

Her body was found three days later near the beach in Bovisand, from where she lived.

Police have said there is “no known link” between Auckland, which was the major…