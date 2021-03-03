Muskan Khubchandani in Rajasekhar Shekhar

In the month of February, on the occasion of his birthday, Dr. Rajasekhar Revealed the title of his film Sekhar and also released the first look poster, which received good response by film lovers. The film Sehar which is directed by Lalit is tucked away on one side of the seat thriller.

The film starring Rajasekhar was to go on floors last year. However, the outbreak and lockdown of the novel coronavirus delayed Sekhar’s production. As per the latest update, Musakan Khubchandani, who made his debut in the Telugu film industry with the film George Reddy, has been retained in Sekhar and he is Dr. She will be seen sharing screen space with Rajasekhar.

Muskan Khubchandani was recently seen in Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer horror and comedy drama Laxmi. And now Muskan Khubchandani dr. He is going to work in the film ‘Shekhar’ directed by Lalit along with Rajasekhar.

Apparently, Muskan was particularly impressed by Khubchandani’s performance in producer George Reddy’s Bullet Songs. Jeevat Rajasekhar He said, “Muskan is a great dancer and very expressive. I saw those symptoms in the song Bullet and approached them. “

Muskan Khubchandani Araku will join Sekhar’s set in mid-March for the schedule.

