ENTERTAINMENT

Muskan Khubchandani in Rajasekhar Shekhar

Posted on
Loading...
Muskan Khubchandani in Rajasekhar Shekhar
Muskan Khubchandani in Rajasekhar Shekhar

In the month of February, on the occasion of his birthday, Dr. Rajasekhar Revealed the title of his film Sekhar and also released the first look poster, which received good response by film lovers. The film Sehar which is directed by Lalit is tucked away on one side of the seat thriller.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

The film starring Rajasekhar was to go on floors last year. However, the outbreak and lockdown of the novel coronavirus delayed Sekhar’s production. As per the latest update, Musakan Khubchandani, who made his debut in the Telugu film industry with the film George Reddy, has been retained in Sekhar and he is Dr. She will be seen sharing screen space with Rajasekhar.

Loading...

Muskan Khubchandani was recently seen in Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer horror and comedy drama Laxmi. And now Muskan Khubchandani dr. He is going to work in the film ‘Shekhar’ directed by Lalit along with Rajasekhar.

Loading...

Apparently, Muskan was particularly impressed by Khubchandani’s performance in producer George Reddy’s Bullet Songs. Jeevat Rajasekhar He said, “Muskan is a great dancer and very expressive. I saw those symptoms in the song Bullet and approached them. “

Loading...

Muskan Khubchandani Araku will join Sekhar’s set in mid-March for the schedule.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
931
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
857
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
750
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
722
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
709
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
687
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });