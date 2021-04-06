Mustafizur Rahman associated with Rajasthan Royals – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League is going to start on 9 April. In the first match of the tournament, the five-time champion Mumbai Indians team will face Virat Kohli from Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team of Rajasthan Royals, who have been looting money in the auction, are looking very strong on paper this time. The team has added Chris Morris to the team after spending a record Rs 16.25 crore, while good players like Shivam Dubey, David Miller are also present in the team this time. Meanwhile, fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has reached India before the start of the season and has joined the Rajasthan team.

Rajasthan Royals team has shared this information on their Twitter handle by sharing the photo of Mustafizur Rahman. There was constant suspense on Mustafizur playing IPL this time, but finally the Bangladesh Cricket Board gave him the NOC. This will be the Bangladesh fast bowler’s first season for Rajasthan. Prior to this he has played for strong teams like Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mustafizur’s performance was a great one for Hyderabad in 2016.

Rajasthan’s team’s performance was very disappointing in IPL 2020 and the team was at the bottom of the points table. After which, before the auction, Rajasthan released Steve Smith, Sanju Samson has been made the captain of the team for IPL 2021. Rajasthan fast bowler Jofra Archer will not be seen playing in the first four matches for the team. Archer recently had elbow surgery, due to which he could not play ODI series against India.