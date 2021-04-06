“My biggest problem is that Mike released the DMs”: Shannon Sharpe criticizes Michael Rapaport for publicizing the explicit chats that Kevin Durant sent him | The SportsRush

With regards to the Michael Rapaport-Kevin Durant beef, analyst Shanon Sharpe criticizes the actor for revealing the explicit chats between the two.

Kevin Durant has been one of the biggest names in the NBA for over a decade now. Although, Durant has been infamous for the several brawls he gets into on social media. He has the reputation of not being shy and giving a piece of his mind to any criticism. His recent most beef was with the American actor-comedian Michael Rapaport.

The two, who were assumed to be good friends, went back and forth with explicit on their Instagram DM. Analyst Shannon Sharpe criticised the comedian for publicising the embarrassing argument between the two. Sharpe said:

“Mike (Rapaport), my biggest problem was that you released the DMs. You have to understand, if that’s anyone else, if that Joe Blow, they don’t know who Joe Blow is. That’s Kevin Durant.”

“In many regards, he’s the first or second or the third-best player in the NBA. You had to know, if I release DM from a girlfriend, they don’t care. But if my girlfriend is a celebrity, everybody is gonna pick that up. Mike that’s just not anybody, that’s not just the normal troll that in your DM.”

“And second of all, how did you allow it to get to this. The moment it started going sideways, there is no more banter. Now, it’s the time to cease, it’s the time to let it go. I’m gonna unfollow him and you block him and keep it moving. Why did you allow it to get to this?”

Michael Rapaport stated how he should’ve stopped the Kevin Durant beef from escalating

According to Rapaport, he too, thought that he should’ve not let things escalate to such a level. He also stated how he let his online persona get the best of him and do what he did. Rapaport explained himself:

“In regards to what you said Shanon, you’re 150% right. It shouldn’t have got to that point. It should’ve been blocked and ceased, it shouldn’t have moved forward.:

“He’s Kevin Durant, I’m Michel Rapaport. You know who I am. I didn’t like it, I should look at myself like that, cause I am Michael Rapaport, I have been in the public eye for thirty years and I underestimated the power of social media, I underestimated my social media.”

“I didn’t appreciate the spitting, I didn’t appreciate the threats… We’re not boys like I don’t banter by saying ‘Hey Skip when I see you I’m gonna spit on you’ and Skip goes ‘Haha that’s funny’. That’s not banter, that’s not trash talking, that’s threatening. It got way bigger than I thought.”

The Brooklyn Nets superstar has already been fined $50,000 by the NBA for this fiasco. Sidelined with injuries, KD has had way too much time in his hands for getting involved in an altercation like this. The future Hall-Of-Farmer will soon be returning from his injury, helping the star-studded 35-16 Brooklyn Nets finish the regular season strong.