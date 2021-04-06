LATEST

“My biggest problem is that Mike released the DMs”: Shannon Sharpe criticizes Michael Rapaport for publicizing the explicit chats that Kevin Durant sent him | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"My biggest problem is that Mike released the DMs": Shannon Sharpe criticizes Michael Rapaport for publicizing the explicit chats that Kevin Durant sent him

With regards to the Michael Rapaport-Kevin Durant beef, analyst Shanon Sharpe criticizes the actor for revealing the explicit chats between the two.

Kevin Durant has been one of the biggest names in the NBA for over a decade now. Although, Durant has been infamous for the several brawls he gets into on social media. He has the reputation of not being shy and giving a piece of his mind to any criticism. His recent most beef was with the American actor-comedian Michael Rapaport.

The two, who were assumed to be good friends, went back and forth with explicit on their Instagram DM. Analyst Shannon Sharpe criticised the comedian for publicising the embarrassing argument between the two. Sharpe said:

“Mike (Rapaport), my biggest problem was that you released the DMs. You have to understand, if that’s anyone else, if that Joe Blow, they don’t know who Joe Blow is. That’s Kevin Durant.”

“In many regards, he’s the first or second or the third-best player in the NBA. You had to know, if I release DM from a girlfriend, they don’t care. But if my girlfriend is a celebrity, everybody is gonna pick that up. Mike that’s just not anybody, that’s not just the normal troll that in your DM.”

“And second of all, how did you allow it to get to this. The moment it started going sideways, there is no more banter. Now, it’s the time to cease, it’s the time to let it go. I’m gonna unfollow him and you block him and keep it moving. Why did you allow it to get to this?”

Also Read: “I talk to Kevin Durant every day”: James Wiseman reveals how the Nets star with Kyrie Irving is guiding him on his Warriors journey

Michael Rapaport stated how he should’ve stopped the Kevin Durant beef from escalating

According to Rapaport, he too, thought that he should’ve not let things escalate to such a level. He also stated how he let his online persona get the best of him and do what he did. Rapaport explained himself:

“In regards to what you said Shanon, you’re 150% right. It shouldn’t have got to that point. It should’ve been blocked and ceased, it shouldn’t have moved forward.:

“He’s Kevin Durant, I’m Michel Rapaport. You know who I am. I didn’t like it, I should look at myself like that, cause I am Michael Rapaport, I have been in the public eye for thirty years and I underestimated the power of social media, I underestimated my social media.”

“I didn’t appreciate the spitting, I didn’t appreciate the threats… We’re not boys like I don’t banter by saying ‘Hey Skip when I see you I’m gonna spit on you’ and Skip goes ‘Haha that’s funny’. That’s not banter, that’s not trash talking, that’s threatening. It got way bigger than I thought.”

Also Read: “Look, Michael Jordan, can you sign this for a kid?”: Common reenacts a story from when he was a ball boy for the Chicago Bulls

The Brooklyn Nets superstar has already been fined $50,000 by the NBA for this fiasco. Sidelined with injuries, KD has had way too much time in his hands for getting involved in an altercation like this. The future Hall-Of-Farmer will soon be returning from his injury, helping the star-studded 35-16 Brooklyn Nets finish the regular season strong.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
758
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
758
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
752
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
735
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
728
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
722
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
681
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
648
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
609
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
605
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top