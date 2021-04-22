My Boyfriend’s Girlfriend Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

My Boyfriend’s Girlfriend Wiki Launch Date Upcoming Style drama Language Telugu Origin Nation India Taking pictures Location Banner/Manufacturing Nithya Creations Director Jayaram Lothugedda Producer Lalitha Alluri Producer Editor Abhinav kunapareddy Pictures Director Suresh ragutu Music Director Anant Srikar

My Boyfriend’s Girlfriend Actors Title with Wiki Harshitha Chowdary Shiva Kumar Jabardasth Appa Rao Varsha reddy

My Boyfriend’s Girlfriend(Telugu) is a drama film directed by Jayaram Lothugedda that includes Harshitha Chowdary, Shiva Kumar within the lead roles and others are Jabardasth Appa Rao, Varsha Reddy. It’s produced by Lalitha Alluri and below banner Nithya Creations. The music of the film consists by Anant Srikar. It has a narrative from (not recognized). Hope the upcoming film shall be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead forged.