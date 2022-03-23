Hana and Maryam, the daughters of the star, Sherine Abdel Wahab, were keen to celebrate with their mother, Mother’s Day in a family atmosphere, as Hana and Mary prepared a special decoration inside the house, and they brought a cake for Sherine to be surprised by her celebration, which made Sherine happy when she watched the celebration inside the house, and she published a video From the celebration on her Twitter account.
My daughter Sherine Abdel Wahab’s surprise for their mother on Mother’s Day.. Video
