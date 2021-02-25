‘My dream with Pawan Kalyan’

Every alternate person is a fan of Power Star Pawan Kalyan in terms of films. Despite his hits and flop films, the actor gained an unimaginable amount of fan base and in fact, some of his ardent fans consider him as a god and worship him. And, actor Nithin is no exception as he is also a fan of PK.

The other day, Nithin conducted a chat session with her fans on social media. He answers a wide spectrum of questions from all his fans. One of the many questions was from a fan who knows that Nitin is a big fan of Pawan Kalyan. He asked Nitin if he would ever act with PK. Nitin replied, “I hope, it will be a dream come true to share screen-space with Pawan Kalyan. I am waiting for that opportunity.”

Nithin considers PK as his ideal. In fact, an ideological practice under his name, Pawanism, which is not new to us, is popular in the South Indian states. Nithin also told about PK’s next film, Wekel Saab. “Mana Boss will be back on the big screen after three years. So I’m sure the film will be good. “Another fan asked Nithin to embrace PK’s famous hand gesture, for which Nitin obliged.

After rapping in Rang De and Power Peta, on the work front, Nitin will soon appear in Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s check with Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier. Also, the actor is yet to shoot for # Nithiin20, and will be a Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun. The film will star Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabh Natesh.

