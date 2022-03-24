My father is the secret of my success.. and I interfere in the lives of my daughters

And she continued, “The most important thing for me is that they find their happiness in the little things when they grow up. Unfortunately, social media has kept our children away from us with their minds and thinking, and now the children are connected to the mobile all the time against the desire of the parents, and this is what happens despite my attempts to keep the mobile away from them, but the development of life always brings it closer to them.” And I advise them to pay attention so that they do not lose the feeling…