My First 24 Hours As A Women’s Professional Golf Association Intern | LPGA

I went straight to Palm Springs with a direct flight from Chicago and brought my suitcase to the golf course. On the first day of arriving at one of the most iconic landmarks of the LPGA Tour, The Chevron Championship. The historic event plays out in the desert for the 51st and final time, leaving the beloved winners behind to leap into Poppy’s Pond. The course itself is beautiful, with many top players commenting on the pristine condition that miraculously improves every year.

