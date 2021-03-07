My friend Ram Charan told me a great thing

Sharwanand Is currently busy with promotional activities for his upcoming film Sriram, Which is based on the issue of agriculture and farmers. Presently the entire team is busy with Shriram’s promotional activities. During a recent media interaction, Sharwanand revealed, “It was my childhood friend Ram Charan who called me after watching the trailer of Shriram and told me a big thing.” He told me that everyone in the film industry is supporting each other and he asked me if he could do anything to promote the film Shriram. He later convinced his father megastar Chiranjeevi Garu to promote Sriram, which is based on farmers. “

Sharwanand concluded by stating that Chiranjeevi would attend the pre-release program of Garu Sriram, which is going to take place in Khammam on 8 March.

The upcoming film Sriram is directed by debutant Kishore and produced by Ram and Gopi Achanta under the banner of 14 Reels Plus, while the music is composed by Mickey J. Mayer. In this family and romantic entertainment, Shriram will be seen sharing the screen space with the gang leader Priyanka Arul Mohan of the girl.

The film Sriram starring Sharwanand and Priyanka Arul Mohan is releasing on 11 March.