My love (Riansh) (Immj2) Chapter 2

Riddhima ( crying ) : ” Plz bappa .. plz you can’t do this .. I want my Vansh safe and sound …. You have no rights to take my Vansh …. ” said crying bitterly … In front of her idol ..

That’s when someone put his hand on her shoulder …. While this riddhima instantly turned to him .. wiping her tears ..

Riddhima : ” Is he fine now .. what did doctor said .. ” while person becomes teary .. seeing her state , ” I am asking you something .. Neil say something .. Is he fine .. Neil … ” While Neil took her in embrace …

Neil : ” Di .. plz relax .. ” breaking the hug .. and cupping her face .. ” Jiju will be fine .. don’t you know he is Vansh Rai Singhania .. he will be all fine .. first let sit .. ” said making her sit on the bench ..

Neil : ” Ok .. now say how does it happen I mean .. When you called me .. plz explain me .. ” while she just nodded ….

Riddhima : ” Actually .. We went to a long drive with aayu .. we all were happy and enjoying till we decided to move back to home ..

As I sat in the car .. Vansh move towards the driver seat when someone patted on his shoulder .. as he turned to face him .. but the next what happened blew our mind …

That person hit him .. so bad that Vansh fall on the road .. to say I was very shocked .. but soon Vansh stoop up and indicated me to be in the car … As I was about to move out ..

V : ” What kind of act is this ?? .. Do you have brain .. I am warning you stay away .. ” he was about to punch him again .. but this time Vansh held his hand .. and twisted it .. while that person whinned in pain …

V ( angrily ) : ” I warned you to stay away from me … Now you suffer .. ” saying this Vansh started beating him ..

Giving him the last warning Vansh left him .. and as he was about to sit .. his whole gang was till now ..

Riddhima : ” Vansh leave na .. let’s go .. I am not feeling good .. plz .. ” I requested him a lot .. but then to he moved out ..and this time he locked the car .. so I can’t move out …

They all surrounded Vansh .. and one by one started beating him I tried to open the car but it was useless

While I called you and the police to tell the whereabout ..

That’s when one of the gang members .. brought iron rod and hit him on his head and then Vansh loses his consciousness , fell on the ground …

The other one was about to stab him .. but by the luck you and the police officers arrived , and they ran off …

Riddhima : ” Neil .. if you lay down for a second also today … Toh I would have lost my Vansh … ” said in broken voice ..

Neil : ” Hey Di … Don’t cry .. keep faith on Bappa … nothing will happen to vansh jiju ” said wiping riddhima’s tears ..

At the same time, the doctor came out of the operation theatre … As They saw him they rush to the doctor …

Riddhima : ” doctor is my Vansh safe

… ”

Neil : ” Plz doctor say something .. ”

Doctor : ” Plz .. first you both relax … He is out of danger now .. he got very minor injuries .. and the only major injuries was in his head which will get recover soon … In next 12 hours he would be awake … So please don’t take tension …. ” making both relief ….

While riddhima ran to OTT and saw Vansh laying on bed unconscious from the glass …

Soon Sia came back with Vanya .. who was crying as she saw her father in this state … As Sia saw Riddhima siting on bench .. lifeless .. she decided to move towards her …

Sia : ” Bhabhi please don’t cry see aayu .. if you broke up so easily then who will stand for aayu .. plz .. ” and that was it she broke up in tears .. but she soon hold herself … Because if she broke up .. who is gonna console her daughter .. which is just 8 month old …

At night …

As only one person was allowed to stay .. and riddhima was abundant to stay … So they decided that riddhima will stay at hospital whereas all will move to home … With Vanya .. as she was asleep in Sia’s arm .. after crying a lot ..

In the ward ..

Riddhima sat on the chair adjusted with the bed .. while holding his hand ..

Riddhima : ” Vansh .. you know .. How bad were I thinking when you was took to the operation theatre … Plz don’t leave .. I will die too Vansh .. ” said holding his hand near her face …

And she didn’t realize when just she slept there …

Next day ….

It was early 7 am ..

Riddhima was still asleep on vansh’s hand … That’s when he slowly started moving his hand … Due to this Riddhima’s sleep was broke .. as she got that Vansh as woke up .. she was on clouds of nine ….. She immediately called the doctor ..

Riddhima : ” Doctor .. doctor .. What is happening to him ?? .. ” she said in panic ..

As the doctor checked Vansh ..

Doctor : ” See .. he is gaining his conscious .. plz move out .. ”

As she moved out .. she immediately called Sia and Neil .. to tell that Vansh is gaining his conscious …

The trio were happy plus tense .. that what is going in the ward .. soon the doctor arrives breaking their thoughts ..

Riddhima was the first to reach the doctor ..

Riddhima : ” Doctor .. Now is he fine ??? … “

Doctor : ” Yeah .. Mr. Rai Singhania is now totally out of danger .. you can meet him .. “

As Neil was about to move in .. Sia held his hand … While Neil gave her a questioning look ..

Sia : ” Let’s first Bhabhi meet him .. she is the most anxious .. ” while understanding the things he stood there ..

While unaware riddhima , moved inside .. and as she saw him awake .. she just ran to him .. and hugged him .. soon she broke the hug …

Riddhima : ” Why you never listen to me .. I told you yesterday .. but you are so stubborn .. Do you thought for once about me .. what if something happens to you .. Hain .. “

Vansh : ” Who are you say that ??? .. why do you care about me ?? .. ” in a rude tone ..

Riddhima : ” Vansh .. ” said in disbelief …

Vansh : ” So Miss Thakur … Why you care for me …. And who are you to order me .. ” that was it .. not only riddhima but Sia and Neil who where at the door were hell shocked ..

Sia : ” Bhai what are you saying .. ” said as soon as she moved in … While riddhima was standing there lifeless …

Vansh : ” Sia .. good you came here .. just tell her to moved out .. I hate her a lot .. ”

Neil : ” I think I should call Doctor .. “

Soon he vainshed to call the doctor ..

Doctor : ” Hello !! Mr. Rai Singhania .. so how are you .. “

Vansh : ” I am fine doctor .. just my head paining a lot .. and that … that Miss Thakur .. I can’t just tolerate her .. thanks , that you send her out .. “

While all this riddhima heard every single word .. And due to this her heart was breaking into pieces …

In ward ..

Doctor : ” So Mr. Rai Singhania .. what the date today .. “

Vansh : ” I think 7 April .. “

Doctor : ” and year .. “

Vansh: “Aa… 2018 ..”

Doctor : ” You rest .. I will be soon back .. “

Sia : ” What happened to him .. “

Doctor : ” actually he had a partial memory loss … “

