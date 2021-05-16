My love (Riansh) (Immj2) Chapter 3

Authors pov ..

” WHAT !!! ” said Sia in shock .. while riddhima and Neil were stunned …

Doctor : ” Yes .. he had approximately 3 years memory loss .. “

Riddhima’s pov …

Three years memory loss .. It was the same year when we met each other ..

But date .. yes date ..

” Doctor … Which date he remembers .. ” I asked the doctor .. As I don’t want that , he only remember is our first encounter ..

But the next what doctor said blews my mind …

Doctor : ” Yeah !! He said , that he remember as 7 April .. ”

7 April .. it’s .. it’s the same day .. when we met for first time ..

Authors pov ..

And without anything more .. she started crying slamming on the floor ..

While Sia move to her to console her ..

Sia : ” Bhabhi .. plz don’t cry .. Never mind that he has forgotten everything .. but still the fact is that .. you are , and will always be his wife … And yeah , this fact will be disclosed in front of him .. In any how condition .. ” said rubbing riddhima’s back ..

And without any other word .. she dash in the room ..

Sia : ” Bhai .. I want to talk to you .. ” said sitting on chair beside him ..

Vansh : ” Oo Sia .. how are youu .. ” that’s when he noticed that she was wearing nuptial chain and her hairline was filled by vermilion .. ” Sia .. what is this .. you got married .. when and how ?? .. ” asked in shock …

Sia : ” Yeah Bhai … I am now married .. and .. ” and before she could speak further .. was cut by Vansh ..

Vansh ( angrily ) : ” Did someone forced you to marriage .. just tell me .. I will rip him .. ”

Sia : ” No Bhai .. it’s not like that .. ok listen Bhai .. I married just two days before with Neil , the person you saw with me .. even you were there at the wedding .. ” this made Vansh super confused ..

Vansh : ” I ?? .. how can it may be possible .. I didn’t remember anything … ” said holding his head .. while Sia panic …

Sia : ” Bhai .. plz don’t get stress .. see you had a partial memory loss of three years .. And today’s date 10 May 2021 .. even Bhai .. you are married to Riddhima Bhabhi .. ” now that was shocking for Vansh .. he married and that to Riddhima .. the person he hate the most in this world ..

While now Sia expected that shocking expression ..but then she was surprised when he started laughing ..

Vansh : ” Sia this was a very funny .. but plz don’t joke .. I am serious .. just tell me , you lied me .. right ?? ..” said in a stern tone ..

Sia : ” No bhai .. I am serious too .. you are married to Riddhima Bhabhi .. ” but again she cutted ..

Vansh : ” Plz Sia .. you very well known .. I hate her .. infact I told you too about the feast incidence … Then why are again and again repeating the same .. ” said turned her face in opposite directions ..

Now it was final .. he is not going to agree this easy .. so the only way is now ..

Sia : ” You don’t believe me .. in this words I said .. ( he nodds ) .. Ok so see this .. your all misunderstanding will be cleared .. ” on which he turned his head to face her ..

Sia : ” So bhai .. I think this you ( pointing toward Vansh in picture ) whereas she is Riddhima Bhabhi ( pointing toward riddhima in picture ) Hain Bhai .. ” while Vansh jaw dropped was till now ..

After that , there was a complete silence of 2 minutes .. which was broke by Vansh ..

Vansh : ” So this was arranged marriage .. Hain ?? .. ” while Sia slaps her head .. means his bhai can never get anything properly .. O god ..

Sia : ” Bhai .. what can I do ?? … you love her and this is a love marriage .. ( Vansh was about to say something ) No .. now rest .. I am going home .. I am going to talk to doctor .. and plz don’t think much ..

Just fix one thing say sorry to Bhabhi .. when she will be here .. ( she was about to move ) .. and Hain Bhai .. I am Mrs. Neil Thakur , while she Mrs. Vansh Rai Singhania .. ok ” and closed the door ..

Vansh’s pov ..

So now I am really married .. Wow !!! And that to with whom .. riddhima just wow .. vaise she didn’t look that bad .. what I am thinking .. Vansh calm down .. and take some rest ….

.

.

At the same abandoned place ..

Jon : ” Boss .. our plan worked successfully .. but that VR had a memory loss .. ” said with a smirk ..

P : ” No worry Jon .. it’s ok too .. As now he didn’t remember most of the things of his past .. so he will never suspect us .. good ” and laughs like a manic ..

.

.

Authors pov ..

After half an hour ..

It was lunch time … So riddhima decided to make Vansh feed .. ” and later he needs to take medicine also ” thought riddhima ..

And then with a lots of strength she pushed the door .. and moved in .. but soon relaxed as she saw Vansh was sleeping ..

Then she kept the tray on the nearby table and sat beside him , while stroking his hairs …

Riddhima : ” You know Vansh .. I was so afraid when you were fighting with them .. Vansh you didn’t remember anything .. and what about aayu .. how will she….. ” But stop in the middle when Vansh suddenly opens his eyes .. while back off and stood up ..

Then Vansh looks at Riddhima ..

Vansh : ” Now .. who is this aayu .. I didn’t remember any girl by this name .. ” this made riddhima shock ..

” Means you were awaken … Your old trick .. I am fed up Vansh .. ” said riddhima angrily .. holding her hands across her chest ..

Vansh : ” Ok sorry .. but can you tell me .. who is this aayu .. ” said apologizing ..

And before Riddhima could say anything .. They heard crying of someone …

Vansh’s pov ..

As before she could say something .. I heard a sound of someone crying .. As I and Riddhima turned towards the door I saw Sia with a baby girl .. she was crying non stop .. Huh !! That’s why I hate kids ..

But for my miracle .. as soon she saw me , she stops crying .. wow !! But why ?? …

Riddhima then moved toward Sia and took her in arms .. and started rubbing her back .. while she was sobbing ..

That pure soul was crying like hell .. And somewhere I was feeling a pain in my heart .. but why ?? ..

Slowly that baby girl fell in sleep .. and then Riddhima turned to me .. and came near me ..

Riddhima : ” She is Vanya or you can say aayu ………. our daughter .. ” said looking Sia …

What !!! My daughter … I had a daughter too with riddhima … I will get made soon ..

Then I just hmmed to riddhima .. while I started looking at that baby girl or aayu .. My daughter !! I chuckled softly .. She exactly looks like me .. her face , her nose which now red by crying , her eyes .. but her hairs and her lips were not like me .. it is like ….. that’s when my eyes fall on riddhima .. yeah , it’s like her mum ..

P.S. :- Hope so you like it ..

Let’s see what destiny had store for them ..