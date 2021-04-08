“My only mindset is to get that number 1 seed in the West”: Suns All-Star Devin Booker reacts to not being in the MVP discussions | The SportsRush

LATEST

"My only mindset is to get that number 1 seed in the West": Suns All-Star Devin Booker reacts to not being in the MVP discussions
Devin Booker has not yet seen his name among the MVP discussions, but his only worry is getting the number 1 seed in the West.

On Wednesday night, Devin Booker and the Suns hosted the Donovan Mitchell-led Utah Jazz at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. As expected, the top two teams in the Western Conference, produced a stunning game. Although, it was the Phoenix Suns who managed to grab the 117-113 action-packed overtime win.

Behind the leadership of the All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, the Suns stunned the Jazz. Booker led the team with 35 points along with 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 44 minutes of action.

Playing his 6th season, Booker has yet to hear his name in the MVP discussions. Earlier in his career, he’s also been snubbed from the All-Star team. He was asked what his opinions were on the same. The 6-foot-5 combo guard replied by saying that all he cared about was the number 1 seed in the West. Devin said:

“I’m more worried about getting these wins and more interested in getting the 1-seed in the West and playing in my first playoff appearance. That’s my main mindset. Whatever happens out in the world, that’s on everybody else.”

Devin Booker and his Suns have a better record than Kawhi’s Clippers, LeBron’s Lakers

Earlier this past offseason, the Suns organization decided to add veteran point guard Chris Paul. A few people criticized this move at the time, but this Phoenix team has been redoubtable this season. The team which hasn’t made the playoffs since 2010, has the chance of ending up at the first spot of the Western Conference this year.

Analyst Kendrick Perkins was one of the firm believers in the Suns team. He tweeted how this team looks dangerous and is definitely looking impressive. Perkins added:

“I tried to warn y’all before the season that this Suns team was going to SERIOUS and that they are. This was impressive Win tonight led by the Point God CP3 and a rising Superstar Booker!!! Btw they are currently sitting that number 2 seed in the West! Carry on…”

With this win over Utah, Phoenix now has a 7-game winning streak. With the impressive numbers that the All-Star duo of Paul and Booker have been putting up, night in and night out, the Suns could very possibly see themselves on top of the tough Western Conference.

