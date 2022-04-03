My parents and cat give me a sense of belonging- The New Indian Express

By IANS

MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur who recently appeared in the short film ‘Jahaan’ and is now gearing up for the feature ‘Jersey’ opposite Shahid Kapoor, says despite all the fame, success, and multiple professional commitments, her only way to maintain her sanity is living with her parents and pet cat.

Starting her career with the television show ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan’, the actress gained her visibility with films including – ‘Love Sonia’, ‘Super 30’, ‘Ghost Stories’, ‘Toofan’, ‘Dhamaka’.

While the short film ‘Jahaan’ talks about belonging, asked about her sense of belonging as an artist, in conversation with IANS, Mrunal opens up.

Mrunal told IANS: ” As artists, we are living with different characters because we are acting them on-screen. The…