‘My poster on Kendrick Perkins is easily my most memorable sting’: Blake Griffin revealed that his favorite poster was over the Thunder, the Celtics big man. sport

Blake Griffin revealed that his favorite poster was over the Thunder, the Celtics big man.

Blake Griffin called his sting on the sting of former Oklahoma City Thunder center Kendrick Perkins as his most memorable poster.

Blake Griffin It has been the most dynamic and fun to watch players in the league for some time. He has the most verticals in the league right now, which makes opponents regret jumping with him.

Recently, the 6-foot-9 power forward decided to join the Army of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden in the Brooklyn Nets. Many believe that it is now an impossible thing to defeat the Nets with the star-studded lineup Brooklyn.

In an interview, Blake was asked which of his many raunchy slam docks was the most memorable. Griffin explained:

“One on Kendrick Perkins. He was a defensive minded player and always had the scum on his face that makes him a little sweeter.”

Also read: “Brooklyn Nets defeated LeBron James.”

‘My goal is to help win the championship by joining Brooklyn’: Blake Griffin

Even before Blake Griffin joined, the Nets looked like a lethal team. Adding the former slam dunk contest winner has given his team more length and strength. Of course, the Nets have all gone for a championship this year.

Many believe the acquisition of Blake Griffin on the team will be strong on paper, but it will not solve what the Nets really need. Kendrick Perkins feels that Griffin “does not move the needle to require a net”.

For Blake Griffin, his goals are very clear. He wants to win a championship and he wants to win the championship fast. Entering its 11th season this year, we can understand Griffin’s frustration. Asked about his goals with the Nets, Blake said:

“My only goal is to help win the championship. In some years it is more realistic than others. But that’s why I came to Brooklyn. “

Also read: “I grew up as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James”: Blake Griffin reveals his idols, then why he joined the Brooklyn Nets in the first interview with the franchise

Including a former All-Star, the Nets look like the most dangerous team in the league right now. The Nets currently sit 2nd in the Eastern Conference, just 0.5 games behind Philadelphia.

