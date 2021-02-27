“My question is, what’s next?” – Lewis Hamilton called for more action towards racial equality with a powerful message

“My question is, what’s next?” – Lewis Hamilton called for more action towards racial equality and end decency during action.

Lewis Hamilton claims to be committed to increasing racial equality and adding opportunities for people of color in his professional field.

While the world set to complete the first year of the Black Lives Matter movement, following the brutal death of George Floyd last year. Hamilton posted a powerful message on Instagram asking for more action.

“Black Lives Matter.” Last year some of us knelt in support of equality, which I am proud of. My question is, what’s next? Inequalities persist within our game and within the world, ”Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

“Change is still necessary. We must insist on holding ourselves and others accountable. We must keep striving for equality for all to continue true and lasting change in our world. “

“As long as there is air in my lungs, I will keep fighting for change in everything I do. I will work to create pathways and opportunities for children of color within science, engineering and creative disciplines. Keep banging. Are you committed to

Lewis Hamilton was disappointed by the lack of action by F1.

Hamilton has been a lone warrior in the fight against inequality since the end of Formula 1. However, solidarity has been supported by his colleagues. He bears the responsibility on his shoulders to bring the cause on the track, being the only black driver on the grid.

Also, there have been a Some of Hamilton’s critics found his hyperactivity stance. On the other hand, he received immense support from drivers such as Sebastian Vettel, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and his partner Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton also criticized F1 for not taking the example of the NBA, NFL and Premier League, showing support against racism.