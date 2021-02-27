LATEST

“My question is, what’s next?” – Lewis Hamilton called for more action towards racial equality with a powerful message

Posted on

“My question is, what’s next?” – Lewis Hamilton called for more action towards racial equality and end decency during action.

Lewis Hamilton claims to be committed to increasing racial equality and adding opportunities for people of color in his professional field.

While the world set to complete the first year of the Black Lives Matter movement, following the brutal death of George Floyd last year. Hamilton posted a powerful message on Instagram asking for more action.

“Black Lives Matter.” Last year some of us knelt in support of equality, which I am proud of. My question is, what’s next? Inequalities persist within our game and within the world, ”Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

“Change is still necessary. We must insist on holding ourselves and others accountable. We must keep striving for equality for all to continue true and lasting change in our world. “

“As long as there is air in my lungs, I will keep fighting for change in everything I do. I will work to create pathways and opportunities for children of color within science, engineering and creative disciplines. Keep banging. Are you committed to

Lewis Hamilton was disappointed by the lack of action by F1.

Hamilton has been a lone warrior in the fight against inequality since the end of Formula 1. However, solidarity has been supported by his colleagues. He bears the responsibility on his shoulders to bring the cause on the track, being the only black driver on the grid.

Also, there have been a Some of Hamilton’s critics found his hyperactivity stance. On the other hand, he received immense support from drivers such as Sebastian Vettel, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and his partner Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton also criticized F1 for not taking the example of the NBA, NFL and Premier League, showing support against racism.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
935
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
912
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
838
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
731
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });