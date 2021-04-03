“My son is a slow learner and doesn’t want to write” – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

"My son is a slow learner and doesn't want to write" – Times of India

"My son is a slow learner and doesn't want to write" - Times of India
Query: Hi. I am a little worried about my 4.6-year-old son. He’s currently studying in KG 1 and now he’s going to promote to KG 2 in 2 to 3 months. The problem is that he’s a slow learner. He is not interested in writing at all. He knows some of the sounds and can read them but when it comes to writing he doesn’t want to write. If he writes he doesn’t know how and where to start the letter. It’s been a year he’s introduced to the letters but still, he’s struggling with it. when it comes to oral he’s very well at it. His teacher asked me to put extra effort into writing so that he doesn’t have to repeat the same class. He’s a premature baby born at 28 weeks. Does his early birth effected his learning ability? please guide me how to develop his interest and make him go with the flow. Thank you.

Response by Dr Ishita: It is absolutely alright for a child to not pick up everything at such an early age and probably he is already showing his interest in one thing more than another. Patience is the key here. Try not to get overworked with what he is not able to do right now, instead appreciate him for what he is doing right. Sometimes a positive encouragement is all that is needed for the child to actually perform in an area where they are finding inertia. Also, please make sure you are not comparing him with his peers because that will push him back and not let him function with a positive state of mind.

Segregate the tasks at hand into smaller chunks and take a step by step approach, probably three letters at a time. You should not get flustered if his pace is slower than others because the ultimate aim is for him to write when he is absolutely ready for it. One should never push a child too much into doing things that, at the moment; they are showing repulsive behaviors towards. Take each day as it comes and always remember it is one step at a time which will help him cover the distance.

Dr. Ishita Mukerji, Clinical Director and Senior Psychologist, Kaleidoscope – A unit of Global Excellence Group.
If you have a parenting query to share, send it to us at [email protected]

