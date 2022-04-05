“My son’s father led a double life during my pregnancy”

Interview – The 29-year-old entrepreneur, candidate for Season 6 of the M6 ​​romance program, tells us about her beliefs, her lifestyle, and her marriage to Axl.

“Caroline’s case proved to be a particularly difficult challenge. In six years of experience, we experts have never encountered a profile like this.” Pascal de Sutter, a doctor of psychology in “Married at First Sight,” presents the 29-year-old single mother as a special candidate. “The extraordinary way of life that sets it apart from the rest of the world” and on “Perfect and inflexible personality”, As the head of her own concierge company, Caroline lives in a village in the middle of the Hauts-Alpes at an altitude of 1,600 meters above sea level. This vegetarian nature and animal lover – she has 18 dogs – has been raising her 3.5-year-old son single-handedly since birth.

Read also – All about “Married for the first time …”