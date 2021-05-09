Mysteries by :candid 11 immj2 os part 2

So hi guys as per your request im back again with the next part i can’t write big ones as i have no time ive a podcast and a blog so i really need to keep working on that, if there are any grammatical errors excuse me coz when it comes to typing im the worst, and thank you two of you who corrected me yesterday (im sorry i don’t remember your names) and others too for you support.

In a few distance a girl dresses in all black with a hoodie is seen hiding as few men were searching for her they left and ahe stayed inside garage and smirked.

2 hours earlier

Kabir was talking on his phone when aahana called out “Kabir please take a gun with you wherever you go” “calm down i will seee” he calmed her and tugged the gun in his pants and left.

He was talking in the phone when he heard a click sound behind he turned around only to find riddhima standing with a gun aiming toward him he burst out laughing “srsly riddhima how can you kill me im your first love like srsly.” “For me you are nothing.” She protested, “see riddhima im getting married dont kill me, my fiance wont like it you see.” She started laughing,”which fiance , aahana?, She’s dead i killed her 15 mins back and now even you.” Before kabir could take out his gun two bullets pierced his chest.

15 mins earlier.

Kabir leaves aahana starts laughing devilishly “now both of them will kill each other and vansh will only be mine i will be mrs VRS.” “Nah babes whats the hurry.” Aahana turned around only to find riddhima she stood there bewildered “whaat wha aa are you doing he here” she stuttered. “What do i think u plan to steal my love my husband and i will let you.” “He doesn’t love you.” She protested. “Atleast he did once and he still loves eyes can never lie, but not a single bit love he has for you duffer.” “So so what u will kill me.”whats the hurry.”she said and started moving forward and aahana started moving backwards, “you know what aahana only fools commit mistakes right you are the biggest fool ive ever seen, you think that vansh will be all yours what u don’t know is i wont give a little bit of vansh to you, vansh is mine and only mine forever dont you dare ever come in between us, so next time before laying your contaminated hands on my husband just think once about Mrs Vansh Raisinghania, reality will drag you back.” With tah she loaded the gun and aahana slipped of the balcony in shook and fear. “What a fool she is made my work even more easier.”

-To be continued-

Thanks hope you liked it and please be honest.