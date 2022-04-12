Mythical Orient Express passes through Antwerp: “To me the train is like nostalgia” (Luchtbal-Rozemai)

The legendary train, the Orient Express, known as the Agatha Christie Murder on the Orient Express, has reappeared in Antwerp. Train watchers could see the train passing through Mechelen, Antwerp East, Luchtbal and Essen. “The romance around the train is very special,” admits a train spotter.

“It’s great here, you should definitely do it yourself!” Some Dutch travelers say that when we go to them we go to them. But they soon left. Orient Express has to pass.

The Orient Express passes through the country only once or twice a year, adding to the mythical atmosphere around it. This is how James Bond escaped from the train in the film from Russia with Love and Graham Greene wrote about this event in his novel Stamboul Train,