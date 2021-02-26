Mythri expensive gift to Hero and Heroine – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Hot on the heels of Uppena’s blockbuster success, producer Mythri Movie Makers has already signed director Bouchi Babu Sana for two other films. The latest is that the makers of Uppena are going to give expensive gifts to hero Vaishnav Tej and heroine Kriti Shetty.

It is learned that the makers are planning to give Rs 1 crore to Vaishnavas and Rs 25 lakhs to Kriti as a gift in addition to their original remuneration. It is a costly gift from the producers to the film’s lead actors who got off to a great start.

There is already a buzz that the producer is going to give the director Bachi Babu a posh house or car. It seems, Mathri is leaving no stone unturned in gifting the cast and crew.

