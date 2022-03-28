N-VA Vice President Loryn Parris Quits Politics and Runs for Pro League Boss

Lorraine Paris (45) was born and raised in Louvain, where she currently sits as a municipal councillor. He is one of the leading figures of the N-VA in this city along with Theo Franken.

Loryn Parris and her husband are foster and adoptive parents of three children. Family placement is also one of his favorite themes. In 2014, he wrote a book on the subject: “De Vergeitput”.

Paris studied law in Leuven and Namur, as well as in South Africa and New York. He also worked as a lawyer in the United States of America for a few years. He returned to Belgium in 2003 and became the spokesman for the then Flemish Minister for the Economy, Patricia Cesens (Open VLD). He also became active in the real estate sector and was instrumental in the controversial Uplace shopping center project.

Lorraine Paris joined the ranks of the N-VA in 2013. A year later, he was elected to parliament …