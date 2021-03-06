Na Antha Boothulu Inekvadu Thittaladu: NBK – TheMiracleTech

After being disappointed by the panchayat elections, Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna is campaigning aggressively for the municipal elections. Every day Balaiya is visiting parts of his constituency and urging people to vote for TDP. On the third day of her campaign, Balaiya made some comments that went viral.

“Na Antha Boothulu Inekvadu Thitaldeedu”, said Balya in a road show. Targeting the YSRCP leaders who were MLAs, the MLA said, “I maintain my dignity, but at the same time I will not be silent if someone abuses me.” If I start, there is probably no one who is better at giving back.

Balayya further said that he is not just an MLA, but also the president of a cancer hospital which provides better medicines for the poor and an actor who entertains Telugu audiences. “I have many things to do, yet I ensure that the people who voted for me should get the fruits of development. In this election, people should vote for TDP which strives for progress, ”said Balakrishna.

Neither the first nor the new, NBK is known for beheading comments and did so.

