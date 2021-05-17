Naam Iruvar Namaku Iruvar 17th May Written Update: Muthuraj teasing Mayan

Naam Iruvar Namaku Iruvar Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The episode starts with Kathi is worrying about Mayan. Gayathri comes there and questions him why is he crying? He deny it. She asks to him Is he crying for Mayan? She enquires to him where is Mayan? He informs to her he went to meet Rathinavelu. She asks to him why didn’t he accompanied him? He complaints that he scolded him a lot if he goes there he will lashes out at him more. Gayathri says to him that Mayan will convince Rathinavelu and bring back Maha here. She complaints that she thought he will convince her but he is crying like a kid here.

He burst out in cry. Kathi says to her that Mayan never get anything in his life which he wished? He only craved for Maha. Gayathri says to him that she can understand it but Rathinavelu anger is genuine one he shouldn’t have cheated him! Kathi says to him that if he didn’t do this then Maha would have married someone else now. Gayathri says to him then he might mentally prepare to face this problems first. Kathi says to her that Maha is a strict one never falls for anyone that much easily. She too accepted Mayan and started her life with him.

Kathi says to Gayathri that he can’t able to accept his words. He mentioned them as orphan. Gayathri says to him that Rathinavelu is angry on Mayan but not Maha. Soon this problems will be over. Kathi says to her that he understands what’s real love is after he married to Gayathri. He will do anything for her. Now he understood Mayan pain. Why did he worrying for Maha a lot. Gayathri assures to him that she will never leave him ever. Even Maha will never leave Mayan. She says to him that everything happens for a reason.

Mayan comes to Rationalize house. He stops Mayan and asks him to get out of that house. He says to him that he used to pray for him and wishes to see him leading good life. But now everything changed. He wants to see him suffering. Mayan says to him that he has all rights to scold him and slap him. But don’t hate him like this. He adds that he has no one then him. Rathinavelu questions him doesn’t he has rich life? What else he need? Mayan says to him don’t hate him like this.

Rathinavelu complaints that he betrayed him he will never forget this in this birth. Why did he betrayed Maha? He believed him and spoiled his daughter life. He has no idea how to apologies to Maha. Mayan says to him he wants to talk with Maha. He teases him Is he trying to question him why is he coming inbetween husband and wife matter? Maha comes there. Rathinavelu asks Maha to say that she is not his wife anymore but his daughter. If she say that she is his daughter then leave this house silent. If she agree to go with him as his wife then he can take her from here. Maha stands there nervous. Mayan leaves from there.

Vadivu is sitting in frontyard Muthuraj comes there and enquires her where is Chidambaram? She complaints that she has no idea where is him? She adds that he is supporting Nachiyar family. She asks Muthuraj to seduce Aishu. He questions her why should he do it? Vadivu says to him that Aishu will leave him if he fails to do it. Then all plan will be ruined. Mayan comes there drunk.

Muthuraj asks Vadivu to tease him. They are teasing Mayan there. Muthuraj says to him that his chapter is over now. Where is his tile now? Mayan warns him to stay away from his way. Muthuraj says to him that he can able to beat him but he won’t do it because he has a policy to don’t beat anyone in drunken state. Mayan falls down. Vadivu complaints that he married Maha after betraying her and questioned Muthuraj why did he married Aishu. At least he married her with her wish. He teases him. Mayan asks him to stop teasing him. Muthuraj adds that his uncle started hating him to the core. He warns him that he will show hell to him if he crosses his limit. Mayan vomits there. Vadivu makes faces and leaves from there.

Mayan comes inside the house and falls down lossing his balance. He starts crying thinking about Maha. Nachiyar notices him and feels pity for him.

Episode end.