Naam Iruvar Namaku Iruvar 2 Spoiler: What will Fortune teller say to Nachiyar?

Vijay TV fame “Naam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season 2” by no means fails to entertain its viewers with it’s attention-grabbing plot. Earlier we noticed that Muthuraj neared Aishu. Now we will probably be see that Fortune teller will meet Nachiyar

In Right now’s episode we see; Aishu confronts Muthuraj. She questions him what’s bothering him? Why is he making an attempt to take revenge on her? Muthuraj shares to her that everybody used to insult him pretty much as good for nothing fellow. He dislikes it. They stopped his marriage twice he married to her to torture her. Muthuraj increase the quantity on music and begins beating her. Kathi and Mayan feels one thing fishy. He asks Mayan to verify what’s occurring there? Mayan hesitate to go reasoning Aishu will misunderstand him. Kathi says to him that her security is necessary to them then these ideas.

Saranya perceive and that Nachiyar can’t capable of sleep in excessive quantity. She needs to scold them. Nachiyar stops her by saying they’re doing it deliberately to torture them. Nachiyar provides all freedom to Saranya to decide on her life. Kathi and Mayan hesitate to knock on door. They needs to confront them later. Vadivu notices Aishu’s has bruises on her hand. She lashes out at Muthuraj for beating her. She asks Aishu to cover this matter from everybody.

Within the upcoming episode we will probably be see that Saranya will notices the Fortune teller in her home. She is going to enquire her why is she right here? She is going to supply cash to her. Fortune teller will refuses to get cash from her. She is going to says to Saranya that she’s going to by no means inform fortune for cash. She is right here to fulfill her mother. Saranya will refuses to name her mom. Fortune teller will name her In thoughts. Nachiyar will come there.

What is going to occur subsequent? What is going to Fortune teller will share to Nachiyar? What is going to occur subsequent? How will Aishu escape from Muthuraj’s entice?

Upcoming episode will reply to our all questions keep tuned with our house for extra updates.