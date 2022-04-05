Nabi Keita eyes Champions League redemption as Liverpool issue addressed

There seemed to be no way for Nabi Keita to make it to Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals last time around.

Guinea faced notoriety for being replaced three minutes before half-time at Real Madrid after the Reds scored two goals in their first leg in Spain, a deficit they were unable to recover.

That Klopp couldn’t wait until the interval to hook Keita appeared speaking volumes. In fact, the midfielder didn’t play another minute that season, which was left to be seen as the Reds made their way back to Europe’s premier cup competition.

READ MORE: Four things Liverpool saw in training as Jurgen Klopp received major injury boost

READ MORE: ‘Now they are back’ – Jurgen Klopp swears by Liverpool Women after championship title win

To Keita, it seemed …