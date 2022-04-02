Nacha Guevara will receive millionaire compensation for being deported and criticized

The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights decided that actress and singer Clotilde Acosta, artistically known as nacha guevaraBenefit from an amount close to 12 million pesos As compensation for going into exile during the 1970s. The news generated controversy in various regions, where the measure was questioned due to the date on which the artist had to leave the country.

In the final hours, the resolution was announced – which was not published in the Official Gazette – by which the 81-year-old theater director would receive 11,466,268.80 pesos For 2,856 days spent in exile Between 3 January 1976 and 28 October 1983.

