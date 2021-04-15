Nachiyar to break her all ties with Aishu: Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar

Naam Iruvar Namaku Iruvar Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Vijay television fame “Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season 2” by no means fails to entertain its viewers with it’s fascinating plot. Earlier we noticed that Muthuraj married Aishu. Now it’s will likely be see that Nachiyar will break her all ties with Aishu.

Within the earlier episode we noticed; Aishu reached to temple. She questioned Muthuraj Is he wish to marry her opposing two household? Muthuraj satisfied her. Muthuraj knowledgeable to Mayan about his marriage with Aishu. Mayan confronted Nachiyar and questioned her about Aishu’s the place about? Mayan alerted her that Muthuraj gonna marry Aishu. She didn’t believed him in any respect. Mayan tried in all strategy to alert her however Nachiyar stored supported Aishu. He assured to Nachiyar that he’ll depart the home if he’s unsuitable. Nachiyar agreed to go together with him.

Nachiyar thinked about Aishu’s unusual behaviours. Mayan knowledgeable to Maha and Saranya concerning the marriage. Saranya lashed out at him. Mayan and Nachiyar reached to temple. Another person marriage completed there. Nachiyar lashed out at Mayan for torturing her. Maha and Saranya too joined with Nachiyar. Muthuraj known as to Mayan. Mayan rushed in the direction of Mandap and noticed Muthuraj tied the knot with Aishu. Nachiyar damaged seeing that scene.

In At present’s episode we see; Nachiyar reaches to dwelling together with Saranya and Maha. She begins crying interested by her future. She complaints that each one her daughters are betraying her. Aishu offers hope to her that she’s going to do something for her, although she cheaten her! Maha and Saranya tries their finest to console Nachiyar. She will not be listening to them. Nachiyar complaints to her husband that he left the world leaving her behind. Nachiyar faints in stress. Maha and Saranya wakes her up. Nachiyar lashes out at them and closes the door. Mayan feels responsible for not in a position to cease the wedding. He shares his grief to Kathi. Mayan regrets taking all duty of them. Saranya and Maha tries to console Nachiyar. Gayathri comes there to console her however Nachiyar blames her as’ soul purpose’ for all the pieces. She blames that Aishu follows her path in it. Maasani takes Muthuraj and Aishu to Nachiyar’s home. Vadivu pretends like scolding Muthuraj for marrying Aishu secretly. Vadivu takes Arathi to them.

Within the upcoming episode It’s will likely be see that Maasani will take married couple to Nachiyar’s home. Nachiyar will say to Maha that Mayan tried to alert her in all means. However she didn’t belief him in any respect whereas supporting Aishu. Vadivu will take Arathi of Aishu and Muthuraj. Vadivu will ask Aishu to get blessings from Rajarathinam. Nachiyar will stops her. Aishu will point out her as mother. Nachiyar will lower all her ties along with her. Nachiyar will shout on her to get out of the home.

What’s going to occur subsequent? How will Aishu escape from Muthuraj’s lure?

