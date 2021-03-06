Nadakacheri CV Apply Online, Caste & Income Certificate Application Status

Karnataka Nadakacheri CV, Nadakacheri CV Apply Online Check Status, nadakacheri.gov.in Apply Online Income Certificate Application Status, Karnataka Nadakacheri CV (nadakacheri.gov.in) Print & Login Details: Nadakacheri CV portal has been launched under Atal Ji’s Janasnehi Kendra project. Under this project, the Government of Karnataka facilitates the application of a physically challenged certificate, widow/remarriage certificate, unemployment certificate, etc. in the state.

Apart from this, you can get facilities like caste certificate, income certificate, land documents, agricultural documents and various social security pensions with the help of Nadakacheri CV online portal. In this article, we will share with you the services and online application steps available on the Nadakacheri CV portal, an initiative of the Government of Karnataka.

What is Karnataka Nadakacheri CV

In today’s time, India is moving rapidly towards

digitization. Now you can complete any task sitting online at home. In this

series, the Nadakacheri CV portal has been launched by the Karnataka state government.

This portal gives all the citizens of Karnataka a chance to get many types of

services online.

Nadakacheri portal launched under Atal Ji Janasnehi Kendra project provides many services to the citizens of the state. With the help of this portal, one can apply for a physically handicapped certificate, population certificate, income certificate, survival certificate, living certificate, unemployment certificate.

Overview of Karnataka Nadakacheri

CV Portal

Scheme Name Nadakacheri CV Launched By Atalji Janasnehi

Kendra Project Beneficiaries Citizen of State Registration Process Online Objective Digitization

promotion Benefits Application for

home sitting certificates Category Karnataka Govt. Schemes Official Website nadakacheri.karnataka.gov.in/

Services available on the Nadakacheri Portal

All residents of Karnataka can avail various services with

the help of this portal. Here we are giving you the list of services available

on the Nadakacheri portal.

Physically handicapped certificate

Ration card name correction

Agri Services Certificate

Survival certificate / no government

job certificate

job certificate Living certificate

Unemployment certificate

Social security certificate

DWP certificate DWP certificate

Agri Services Certificate

Physically handicapped certificate

Population certificate

income certificate

Widow / remarriage certificate no

Birth / Death certificate

Residence / domicile certificate

Here we have provided information about the services

available on the portal under the Atal Ji Janasnehi Kendra project. Apart from

this, other facilities can be availed on the portal.

In this article, we will mainly provide information about the important stages of application of income, caste and residence certificates.

Payment Mode

You can pay for internet banking / debit card payment / credit card for services available on the portal. The list of payment options is available on the website. In addition to the fee chargeable to the government against each service, bank / payment gateway transaction fees will be extra applicable. For online payment services, mobile number is mandatory.

It is mandatory for the applicant to have a mobile number for online payment services. The status of applications submitted online will be searched using the status menu. An SMS will be sent to your registered mobile number after the application is up. In case of a failed transaction, the user will have no right to claim the amount. The loss of this account will not be borne by the government or banks/payment gateways.

Nadakacheri CV Statistics

Subject Counts Application raised 653511 Application disposed 374740 eKshana Application Printed 321598 RTC Raised 265673 Mutation (MR) Issued 8076 Total Enrolled Aadhar 5629839

Information about Income, Caste & Residence Certificate

The detailed information of income, caste and residence certificate are as follows –

Certificate Information Income Certificate Income certificate is a type of document by which information about a person’s monthly income is obtained. It is used in scholarship applications, job applications and to take advantage of schemes launched by the central and state government. Caste Certificate Caste certificate is a type of document through which information about a person’s caste is obtained. Through this, people belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes can claim reservation in TMT. Along with this, caste certificates are used in scholarship applications, job applications and to take advantage of schemes launched by the Central and State Government. Residence Certificate Residence certificate is a type of document that certifies a person’s residence in a state. It is used to apply in schemes and TMT started in a state. Along with this, the residence certificate is also a necessary document for the application of other certificates.

Income, Caste & Residence Certificate Eligibility Criteria

If you are going to apply for income, caste, and residence certificate through the Nadakacheri CV portal then you will need to fulfill the following eligibility criteria

Certificate Name Eligibility Criteria Income Certificate Any person in Karnataka can apply for an income certificate. For this, the applicant must be a permanent resident of Karnataka. Caste Certificate Any person from Karnataka who belongs to OBC, MBC, SC, ST communities can apply for caste certificate. A caste certificate is not required for a general class person. Residence Certificate Any person from Karnataka can apply for residence certificate in online mode with the help of Nadakacheri portal in the state. There are no other eligibility criteria set for this.

Income, Caste & Residence Certificate Essential Documents

If you are going to apply for income, caste, and residence certificate through the Nadakacheri CV portal then you will need the documents given.

Certificate Name Essential Documents Income Certificate Aadhar Card

Application letter

Mobile Number

Proof of residence

A report released by Patwari / Sarpanch Caste Certificate Aadhar Card

Application letter

Residence proof

Income proof

Mobile Number

The Report released by Patwari / Sarpanch

Ration Card Residence Certificate Aadhar Card

Application letter

Income proof

Mobile Number

The Report released by Patwari / Sarpanch

Ration Card

Terms & Conditions

The Atalji Janasnehi Directorate, on behalf of the Department of Revenue, Government of Karnataka, provides the facility for citizens to avail the Nadakchery services through the official website in online mode. The delivery of all available services is subject to the Acts and Rules announced by the Government from time to time and which is in compliance with the IT Act 2000. Certain terms and conditions apply to those citizens when a person takes advantage of Nadakacheri service.

The following terms and conditions apply to the citizens who wish to avail the Nadakacheri service online, to avail the services on the official website of Nadakchery. Once a citizen logs into the website, it is by default that the citizen is deemed to have agreed to the terms and conditions and that the citizen is officially authorized to transact for any or all services in Nadakchery Allows to enter into a formal agreement with.

Income Certificate Online Application [email protected] nadakacheri.karnataka.gov.in

With the help of Nadakacheri portal, you have to follow the

steps to apply for income certificate in online mode.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the Apply Online option from the drop-down menu from the Online Applications section.

option from the drop-down menu from the Online Applications section. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Here, enter your mobile number and click on the Get OTP button.

After registering in the website, you click on the “proceed” button given on the webpage. Now you will come to the homepage of the website.

Here you have to click on the Income Certificate option given in the “ New Request ” section.

” section. Now an application form will open in front of you. Here you will have to enter details in the red colour field and upload all the required documents.

Select the mode of delivery and click on the “ Save ” button. You will be sent an “Acknowledgement Number” with the help of a mobile phone.

” button. You will be sent an “Acknowledgement Number” with the help of a mobile phone. Miracle, you have to click on the “Online Payment” option to pay the application fee. Select the mode of payment and click the make payment option after filling the card details.

The final certificate will be provided on Nadakacheri after

successful payment. Income certificate will be received as per the issuing date

from the concerned authority.

Caste Certificate Online Application [email protected] nadakacheri.karnataka.gov.in

With the help of Nadakacheri portal, you have to follow the

steps to apply for income certificate in online mode.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the Apply Online option from the drop-down menu from the Online Applications section.

option from the drop-down menu from the Online Applications section. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Here, enter your mobile number and click on Get OTP button.

After registering on the website, you click on the “ Proceed ” button given on the webpage. Now you will come to the homepage of the website.

” button given on the webpage. Now you will come to the homepage of the website. Here you have to click on the Caste Certificate option given in the “ New Request ” section.

” section. Now an application form will open in front of you. Here you will have to enter details in the red color field and upload all the required documents.

Select the mode of delivery and click on the “ Save ” button. You will be sent an “Acknowledgement Number” with the help of a mobile phone.

” button. You will be sent an “Acknowledgement Number” with the help of a mobile phone. Miracle, you have to click on the “Online Payment” option to pay the application fee. Select the mode of payment and click the make payment option after filling the card details.

The final certificate will be provided on Nadakacheri after

successful payment. Caste certificate will be received as per the issuing date

from the concerned authority.

Residence Certificate Online Application [email protected] nadakacheri.karnataka.gov.in

With the help of Nadakacheri portal, you have to follow the

steps to apply for income certificate in online mode.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the Apply Online option from the drop-down menu from the Online Applications section.

option from the drop-down menu from the Online Applications section. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Here, enter your mobile number and click on Get OTP button.

After registering in the website, you click on the “ Proceed ” button given on the webpage. Now you will come to the homepage of the website.

” button given on the webpage. Now you will come to the homepage of the website. Here you have to click on the Residence Certificate option given in the “New Request” section.

Now an application form will open in front of you. Here you will have to enter details in the red color field and upload all the required documents.

Select the mode of delivery and click on the “ Save ” button. You will be sent an “Acknowledgement Number” with the help of a mobile phone.

” button. You will be sent an “Acknowledgement Number” with the help of a mobile phone. Miracle, you have to click on the “Online Payment” option to pay the application fee. Select the mode of payment and click the make payment option after filling the card details.

The final certificate will be provided on Nadakacheri after

successful payment. Residence certificate will be received as per the issuing

date from the concerned authority.

Nadakacheri CV Certificate Application Status

In case of application of any type of certificate with the

help of Nadakacheri portal, you can check the status of the application with

the help of Acknowledgement Number.

First of all, visit the official website of Nadakacheri CV.

of Nadakacheri CV. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the “Application Status” option from the drop-down menu from the Online Applications section.

A new page will open in front of you. Here, enter the Acknowledgement Number in the space provided and click on the “Get Status” button.

A new page will open in front of you. Here, enter the

Acknowledgement Number in the space provided and click on the Get Status

button.

Download Income, Caste & Residence Certificate Online

With the help of the Nadakacheri portal, follow the steps

given to download and print your certificate.

Click

on the Download Certificate option on the homepage of the website.

on the Download Certificate option on the homepage of the website. A

new page will open in front of you. Here you have to enter Acknowledgement

Number in the given space.

new page will open in front of you. Here you have to enter Acknowledgement Number in the given space. Click

on show certificate. You will see the certificate you applied for.

To download the certificate, click on the “Print or Download certificate” button and download the certificate.

Online Certificate Verification

For your online certificate verification, you need to follow the simple and easy steps given below.

First of all, visit the official website of Nadakacheri CV.

of Nadakacheri CV. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “Online Applications” in the menu bar and click on the option of “Online Certificate Verification” in the drop-down menu.

A new page will open in front of you, here you have to fill the acknowledgment number in the space provided and click on the “ Show Certificate Details ” button.

” button. Now all the information will appear on your screen.

Download Nadakacheri CV Mobile App

You can also complete all the procedures given in this article through the mobile app, for this you need to install the Nadakacheri CV Android App in your mobile phone by following the steps given.

First of all, you need to go to Google Play Store. After this, the Play Store homepage will open in front of you.

Here you have to type Nadakacheri CV in the search box and press Enter. You will be shown some results.

You can click on the app with the highest rating as per the picture given from here. Now click on the button of “Install” to install the app.

In this way, the Nadakacheri CV Mobile App will be installed in your mobile phone.

Give Feedback

First of all, visit the official website of Nadakacheri CV.

of Nadakacheri CV. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on “ The Feedback ” option.

” option. Now the feedback form will open in front of you, here you have to enter your name, email id, phone number, and message.

After entering all the details, you can click on the “Submit” button given.

Nadakacheri Contact Details

First of all, visit the official website of Nadakacheri CV.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the “ Contact Details ” option.

” option. After this, a new page will open in front of you, you can get information about Nadakacheri according to the district and taluka.

Important Downloads

We

hope that you will definitely find information related to Nadakacheri CV

Certificate Registration @nadakacheri.gov.in beneficial. In this article, we have

tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to any certificate details then you can ask us through comments. In addition, you can also bookmark our website.

FAQ’s

What is Nadakacheri portal?

It is a portal started under Atalji Janasnehi Kendra Project

through which various certificates can be applied.

What is the fee for the application of the caste certificate?

A fee of Rs 15 has been fixed for the application of caste

certificate.

How many certificates can be applied through the Nadakacheri

portal?

Income, caste and residence certificates can be applied

through this portal. Along with this, many other facilities can be obtained.