Nadakchery CV: Apply Online Caste, Income Certificate Application Status

Karnataka Nadachachery CV | Nadakacheri CV Apply Online Income Certificate Application Status | Karnataka Nadachery CV in Hindi
Today we will share with you all the important aspects Nadakacheri CV A website which has been launched by the concerned authorities to assist residents with various types of certificates. In this article, we will share with you step by step process through which you can apply online for your caste certificate or income certificate. We will also share with you all this step by step process through which you can check the status of your application.
Karnataka Nadakacheri CV
This portal is an official site of Nadachery. The Atalji Janasnehi Kendra project intends to effectively provide open type support to the residents. With the help of this entry, you can set aside your time and cash to use through a portable computer or PC. It is a solitary work area entrance where you can do various advertisements. The Atalji Janasnehi Kendra Enterprise (Nadakacheri) includes important administration related activities such as caste and income, living, minority, land and farmers, unemployment and social security pension for the residents.
Services available
The following services are available for residents of Karnataka state on the portal: –
- Agri Services
- caste certificate
- Family tree verification
- H. Area residence and eligibility certificate
- income certificate
- Living certificate
- Minority certificate
- Residence / domicile certificate
- OBC certificate
- Population certificate
- Living family member / no. Government job certificate
- Landholding certificate
Description of Nadakchery CV The gate
|Name of the scheme
|
Nadakacheri CV
|Launched by
|
Atalji Janasnehi Kendra Project
|The beneficiaries
|
Resident of karnataka
|an objective
|
Digitization of certificates
|official website
|nadakacheri.karnataka.gov.in
Nadakchery CV Statistics
|Title
|Counts
|Application picked up
|Is 653511
|Application disposed of
|374740 is
|eKshana Printed Application
|Is 321598
|RTC raised
|Is 265673
|Mutation (MR) released
|8076
|Total Aadhar Enrolled
|5629839 is
income certificate application procedure
To apply for income certificate, you have to follow the simple procedure given below: –
- First, go to official website Given here
- On the homepage of the website, click on Online Application The section
- A dropdown menu will appear on your screen.
- Click on apply online the option.
- A new page will appear in front of you.
- Or click here
- Enter your mobile number
- Click on Receive OTP The button.
- Click the “Proceed” button
- You will land on the home page of the website.
- Click on the “New Request” section.
- In addition, select the income certificate option.
- The application form will be displayed in front of you.
- Enter details
- Upload all required documents.
- Choose delivery method
- Click on the Save button.
- An “acknowledgment number” will be sent to you with the help of a mobile phone.
- Pay the fee
- Click on the “Online Payment” option.
- Click on Make payment Option after filling card details.
- The final certificate will be provided at Nadakchery after successful payment.
- Income certificate will be obtained according to the authority concerned.
Documents for income certificate
If you are applying for income certificate through the official website, then the following documents are required: –
- Aadhar Card
- Application letter
- mobile number
- proof of residence
- A report released by Patwari / Sarpanch
Caste certificate application process
























Documents for caste certificate
If you are applying for caste certificate through the official website, then the following documents are required: –
- Aadhar Card
- Application letter
- mobile number
- proof of residence
- Income proof
- Report issued by Patwari / Sarpanch
- Ration magazine
Residence certificate application process
























Documents for residence certificate
If you are applying for a residence certificate through the official website, the following documents are required: –
- Aadhar Card
- Application letter
- mobile number
- Income proof
- Report issued by Patwari / Sarpanch
- Ration magazine
Nadakacheri CV application status
To check the application status of your certificate to which you have applied from the official website, you have to follow the simple procedure given below: –
- To tour official website Given here
- On the homepage of the website, click on Online Application The section
- A dropdown menu will appear on your screen.
- Click on the option named application status
- A new webpage will appear on your screen.
- Click here directly
- Enter the application type.
- Enter the acknowledgment number in the space provided
- Click on Get status The button.
- The status will be displayed on your screen.
Online certificate verification
To check your online certificate verification, we have to follow the simple procedure given below: –
- To tour official website Given here
- On the homepage of the website, click on Online Application The section
- A dropdown menu will appear on your screen.
- Click on the option named Online certificate verification
- Click here directly
- Enter acknowledgment number
- Click on Show certificate details
- Details will be displayed on your screen.
NADACHKERI CV MOBILE APP DOWNLOAD PROCESS
- First of all open the Google Play Store on your mobile phone
- Now in the search box, you have to enter Nadakchery CV
- After that, you need to click on the search option
- A list of apps will be displayed in front of you
- You have to click on the app which is at the top of the list
- Now you have to click on install
- The Nadachery CV App will be downloaded to your mobile phone.
Feedback process
- First, go to official website Nadakchery’s C.V.
- A home page will open in front of you
- On the homepage, you have to click Feedback contact
- Now the feedback form will open in front of you where you will have to enter your name, email, phone number and message
- Now you have to click submit
- You can give feedback by following this procedure