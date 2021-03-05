Nadakchery CV: Apply Online Caste, Income Certificate Application Status

Karnataka Nadachachery CV | Nadakacheri CV Apply Online Income Certificate Application Status | Karnataka Nadachery CV in Hindi

Today we will share with you all the important aspects Nadakacheri CV A website which has been launched by the concerned authorities to assist residents with various types of certificates. In this article, we will share with you step by step process through which you can apply online for your caste certificate or income certificate. We will also share with you all this step by step process through which you can check the status of your application.

Karnataka Nadakacheri CV

This portal is an official site of Nadachery. The Atalji Janasnehi Kendra project intends to effectively provide open type support to the residents. With the help of this entry, you can set aside your time and cash to use through a portable computer or PC. It is a solitary work area entrance where you can do various advertisements. The Atalji Janasnehi Kendra Enterprise (Nadakacheri) includes important administration related activities such as caste and income, living, minority, land and farmers, unemployment and social security pension for the residents.

Services available

The following services are available for residents of Karnataka state on the portal: –

Agri Services

caste certificate

Family tree verification

H. Area residence and eligibility certificate

income certificate

Living certificate

Minority certificate

Residence / domicile certificate

OBC certificate

Population certificate

Living family member / no. Government job certificate

Landholding certificate

Description of Nadakchery CV The gate

Name of the scheme Nadakacheri CV Launched by Atalji Janasnehi Kendra Project The beneficiaries Resident of karnataka an objective Digitization of certificates official website nadakacheri.karnataka.gov.in

Nadakchery CV Statistics

Title Counts Application picked up Is 653511 Application disposed of 374740 is eKshana Printed Application Is 321598 RTC raised Is 265673 Mutation (MR) released 8076 Total Aadhar Enrolled 5629839 is

income certificate application procedure

To apply for income certificate, you have to follow the simple procedure given below: –

First, go to official website Given here

Given here On the homepage of the website, click on Online Application The section

The section A dropdown menu will appear on your screen.

Click on apply online the option.

A new page will appear in front of you.

Or click here

Enter your mobile number

Click on Receive OTP The button.

The button. Click the “Proceed” button

You will land on the home page of the website.

Click on the “New Request” section.

In addition, select the income certificate option.

The application form will be displayed in front of you.

Enter details

Upload all required documents.

Choose delivery method

Click on the Save button.

An “acknowledgment number” will be sent to you with the help of a mobile phone.

Pay the fee

Click on the “Online Payment” option.

Click on Make payment Option after filling card details.

Option after filling card details. The final certificate will be provided at Nadakchery after successful payment.

Income certificate will be obtained according to the authority concerned.

Documents for income certificate

If you are applying for income certificate through the official website, then the following documents are required: –

Aadhar Card

Application letter

mobile number

proof of residence

A report released by Patwari / Sarpanch

Caste certificate application process

To apply for caste certificate, you have to follow the simple procedure given below: –

First, go to official website Given here

Given here On the homepage of the website, click on Online Application The section

The section A dropdown menu will appear on your screen.

Click on apply online the option.

A new page will appear in front of you.

Or click here

Enter your mobile number

Click on Receive OTP The button.

The button. Click the “Proceed” button

You will land on the home page of the website.

Click on the “New Request” section.

Also, select the caste certificate option.

The application form will be displayed in front of you.

Enter details

Upload all required documents.

Choose delivery method

Click on the Save button.

An “acknowledgment number” will be sent to you with the help of a mobile phone.

Pay the fee

Click on the “Online Payment” option.

Click on Make payment Option after filling card details.

Option after filling card details. The final certificate will be provided at Nadakchery after successful payment.

Caste certificate will be obtained according to the authority concerned.

Documents for caste certificate

If you are applying for caste certificate through the official website, then the following documents are required: –

Aadhar Card

Application letter

mobile number

proof of residence

Income proof

Report issued by Patwari / Sarpanch

Ration magazine

Residence certificate application process

To apply for a residence certificate, you have to follow the simple procedure given below: –

First, go to official website Given here

Given here On the homepage of the website, click on Online Application The section

The section A dropdown menu will appear on your screen.

Click on apply online the option.

the option. A new page will appear in front of you.

Or click here

Enter your mobile number

Click on Receive OTP The button.

The button. Click the “Proceed” button

You will land on the home page of the website.

Click on the “New Request” section.

In addition, select the residence certificate option.

The application form will be displayed in front of you.

Enter details

Upload all required documents.

Choose delivery method

Click on the Save button.

An “acknowledgment number” will be sent to you with the help of a mobile phone.

Pay the fee

Click on the “Online Payment” option.

Click on Make payment Option after filling card details.

Option after filling card details. The final certificate will be provided at Nadakchery after successful payment.

A residence certificate will be obtained according to the authority concerned.

Documents for residence certificate

If you are applying for a residence certificate through the official website, the following documents are required: –

Aadhar Card

Application letter

mobile number

Income proof

Report issued by Patwari / Sarpanch

Ration magazine

Nadakacheri CV application status

To check the application status of your certificate to which you have applied from the official website, you have to follow the simple procedure given below: –

To tour official website Given here

Given here On the homepage of the website, click on Online Application The section

The section A dropdown menu will appear on your screen.

Click on the option named application status

A new webpage will appear on your screen.

Click here directly

Enter the application type.

Enter the acknowledgment number in the space provided

Click on Get status The button.

The button. The status will be displayed on your screen.

Online certificate verification

To check your online certificate verification, we have to follow the simple procedure given below: –

To tour official website Given here

Given here On the homepage of the website, click on Online Application The section

The section A dropdown menu will appear on your screen.

Click on the option named Online certificate verification

Click here directly

Enter acknowledgment number

Click on Show certificate details

Details will be displayed on your screen.

NADACHKERI CV MOBILE APP DOWNLOAD PROCESS

First of all open the Google Play Store on your mobile phone

Now in the search box, you have to enter Nadakchery CV

After that, you need to click on the search option

A list of apps will be displayed in front of you

You have to click on the app which is at the top of the list

Now you have to click on install

The Nadachery CV App will be downloaded to your mobile phone.

