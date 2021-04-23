ENTERTAINMENT

Nadeem, who could not handle the pain of Shravan Rathod’s demise, said – My Sanu is gone

Of the favored music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, Shravan died on Thursday night time. He misplaced his life on account of Corona Problems. Nadeem has now spoken about dropping his pal. Alternatively, Akshay Kumar, Salim Service provider and Adnan Sami have additionally expressed grief over Shravan’s departure.

Many hit songs collectively

The pair was well-known as Nadeem-Shravan and gave many hit songs to Bollywood movies. These embrace Aashiqui, Saajan, Raja Hindustani, Dhadak and Pardes. Shravan SL Raheja was hospitalized. His situation grew to become essential after being corona constructive. He breathed his final on the hospital. His son reported this to the media.

Emotional lacking pal

Nadeem instructed a Main TMT, My Shanu is now not there. We watched life collectively. We noticed the ups and downs. We grew up collectively in some ways. We now have all the time been in contact and it doesn’t matter what distance we’ve got been in a position to separate us. I’ve loads of bother telling all this, however my pal, my companion, my companion of a few years isn’t any extra. Left loads of vacancy. I talked to her son that she was tough to deal with.

Remorse not saying goodbye

Nadeem instructed that, we have been continually in contact when listening to of well being began deteriorating for the previous few days. His spouse and son are additionally not properly and are within the hospital. I really feel so helpless that I couldn’t stand by him, couldn’t say goodbye to a pal.

