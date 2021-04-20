Nadhi Movie (2021): Cast | Teaser | First Look | Songs | Trailer | Release Date

Nadhi Film: Sam Jones (of Yemaali fame) and Anandhi are starring within the upcoming Tamil film titled “Nadhi”. The film is below the directional debut of Thamarai Selvan, who has beforehand labored as an assistant director to Mohan Raja in movies like Thani Oruvan and Velaikkaran. In the meantime, the movie was bankrolled by Sam Jones and the music was composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas of Kanaa fame.
On April 19, 2021 Actor Rana Daggubati shared the primary look of the movie on his social deal with and conveyed the needs for the Nadhi Crew. The story revolves round school college students get caught with political ploys and caste points. Director says the upcoming movie relies on a real-life incident. The story is about within the areas of Madurai.
Nadhi Film Full Particulars
|Director
|Thamarai Selvan
|Producer
|Sam Jones
|Style
|Motion Drama
|Story
|Thamarai Selvan
|Starring
|Sam Jones, Anandhi, and extra
|Music
|Dhibu Ninan Thomas
|Editor
|R Sudharsan
|Cinematographer
|Ms prabhu
|Manufacturing Firm
|Mas Cinemas
|Launch date
|2021
|Language
|Tamil
Nadhi Film Solid
Nadhi Film First Look
Nadhi Film Songs
