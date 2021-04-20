LATEST

Nadhi Movie (2021): Cast | Teaser | First Look | Songs | Trailer | Release Date

Nadhi movie

Nadhi Film: Sam Jones (of Yemaali fame) and Anandhi are starring within the upcoming Tamil film titled “Nadhi”. The film is below the directional debut of Thamarai Selvan, who has beforehand labored as an assistant director to Mohan Raja in movies like Thani Oruvan and Velaikkaran. In the meantime, the movie was bankrolled by Sam Jones and the music was composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas of Kanaa fame.

On April 19, 2021 Actor Rana Daggubati shared the primary look of the movie on his social deal with and conveyed the needs for the Nadhi Crew. The story revolves round school college students get caught with political ploys and caste points. Director says the upcoming movie relies on a real-life incident. The story is about within the areas of Madurai.

Nadhi Film Full Particulars

Director Thamarai Selvan
Producer Sam Jones
Style Motion Drama
Story Thamarai Selvan
Starring Sam Jones, Anandhi, and extra
Music Dhibu Ninan Thomas
Editor R Sudharsan
Cinematographer Ms prabhu
Manufacturing Firm Mas Cinemas
Launch date 2021
Language Tamil

Nadhi Film Solid

Right here’s the solid of Nadhi Film

Nadhi Film Teaser

Nadhi Film First Look

Take a look at the latest poster from Nadhi Film

Nadhi Film Songs

